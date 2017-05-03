 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 68.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Corker Says Americans Not Served Well By Broken Budget Process

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday morning, U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the federal budget process and the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill currently being considered by Congress. 

On the broken federal budget process: 

“As far as the budget goes, the playground bragging rights are not particularly interesting to me. We do need to pass bills – twelve appropriations bills – each year. The way we’re using this slush fund, Joe, this OCO (Overseas Contingency Operations) fund, is really inappropriate. We passed a budget agreement years ago to lower spending on discretionary items by $1.2 trillion, but using this slush fund, we've already spent $810–820 billion more than we were supposed to… It really is a broken process. What we’re doing when we get three or four staffers in the room at the end to really make the deal, what we really are doing is sending our young kids over the cliff as we spend more money than we should. So, it is a broken process. This year’s behind us, unfortunately… This is what happens, and Americans are not being served well by this [process].” 

On his opposition to the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill: 

“I’m one of the few guys left around here, I think, that cares about our fiscal issues, and I realize we’re in a party-time atmosphere here now. But I’m sorry, I just cannot support it. Throw tomatoes at me, if you will. It has nothing to do with who won, who lost [in the omnibus negotiations]. I could care less about that. What I do care about is the long-term fiscal situation in our nation, and this bill doesn’t appropriately deal with that.” 

On how to reduce spending and get our fiscal house in order: 

“Giving the military a long run where they’ve got over the next five years knowledge of where they’re going to be and offsetting that with other spending reductions – which is the way this is supposed to work – absolutely, that is the [right] path forward. You cannot take 70 percent of our spending off the table. You just cannot do that. I’m sorry. [Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security are] not only where all the money is, [they are] where all the growth and spending is. If you’ve got a Congress and a president that says, ‘Hey, we're not touching any of this, I’m sorry, this is not going to be part of our process,’ what you’re really doing is saying we have no desire to solve our nation’s fiscal issues. So, look, I’ve been consistent on this, Joe. I’m not waking up today with this. It’s just we’re not going to deal with it. I’m not going to vote for things that I know are just an obfuscation of our responsibilities, and you know, that’s the way it is. It’s not something that’s a newfound place for me to be.”


DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following statement on Wednesday:  “With control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have an historic opportunity to enact conservative reforms, but surrendered to Democrats’ shutdown ... (click for more)

Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

Angelo Goldston, 37, of Cleveland, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 240 months in prison by the Honorable Harry S. Mattice, Jr., U.S. District Judge.  Upon his release from prison, Goldston will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.   After a January 2017 jury trial, Goldston was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm.  His ... (click for more)

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, “Old Hickory” could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation’s seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Still Has Matters To Resolve

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (26-5, 10-1) are assured of the No. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


