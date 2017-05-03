DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“With control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have an historic opportunity to enact conservative reforms, but surrendered to Democrats’ shutdown threats, setting a bad precedent that reinforces the status quo.

"Just months ago, Americans rejected it in a sweeping election. Now is the time to keep our promises, not later, when the opposition will make the same threats, and the new Congress will soon be the old Congress.

"We don’t have time to waste is the reason I could not vote for this half measure. The President deserves better from Congress. Tennesseans expect more.”

Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., voted in favor.

He said, “This five-month government funding plan is a win for all Americans. Among the many victories, our plan starts rebuilding the military, increasing funding by $25 billion from last year.Our plan terminates, rescinds or consolidates more than 150 government programs or initiatives. Our plan protects life by renewing the Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortions. Additionally, as chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Appropriations, I’m especially glad to report that we slashed spending by eight percent in that section of the bill.

“From funding the Savannah Harbor project to providing resources for cyber operations at Fort Gordon to blocking an attempt to interfere with our state’s water rights, President Trump’s government funding bill is also full of big wins for Georgia.”



Below is a list of the bill’s highlights for Georgia.

ECONOMIC





· The bill includes $42.7 million for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, which meets the president’s requested level.





· It provides an additional $15.5 million for the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund to expand economic opportunity in underserved communities. These funds will help sustain Georgia’s 17 existing CDFIs and help create more. NOTE: CDFI Fund awarded nearly $30 million to Georgia organizations since 1996.





· It blocks an attempt to interfere with Georgia’s water rights.





· The bill provides $2.01 million for the construction of the Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon, Ga.





· The bill allocates $400 million to disaster relief, of which Georgia should qualify for a portion to help recover from severe storms in South Georgia in January.

MILITARY / HOMELAND SECURITY





· The agreement fully supports cyber operations, including at Fort Gordon, by providing $6.7 billion for DOD cyber operations, an increase of $992 million.





· This bill includes critical maintenance and sustainment funding for the military, including for depot work performed on combat aircraft at Robins Air Force Base and combat vehicles at Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base.





· The bill supports Georgia’s industrial contribution to the nation’s defense, providing funding for additional C-130J cargo aircraft and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter components manufactured in Marietta, Georgia. Moreover, the bill provides $8.2 billion for 74 F-35s, whereas the previous administration only sought funding for 63.





· It provides $128 million for the fielding of next generation JSTARS battle management and surveillance aircraft, which will be stationed at Robins Air Force Base. This level of funding would not be provided under a Continuing Resolution.





o It also includes $19.7 million for mission computer upgrades to two E-8C JSTARS currently flown out of Robins AFB.





· The bill supports the fleet of A-10C Warthog aircraft flown out of Moody AFB and prohibits retirement of the crucial close-air support asset. It also provides $20 million for wing replacements for the A-10 fleet.





· The bill provides a 2.1 percent pay raise for the more than 100,000 active duty service members stationed in Georgia.





· The bill supports the continued conversion of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (BCT) of the 3rd Infantry Division into an Armored BCT. This will result in more Abrams tanks and Bradley Combat Vehicles stationed at Fort Stewart.

· The bill provides $103 million for the conversion to a modern aircraft for the Air Force’s “Compass-Call” electronic-attack mission, which includes funding for one G550 aircraft produced by the workforce at Gulfstream in Savannah.

· It provides $30 million in additional funding for the STARBASE stem-education program. There are STARBASE programs located at Robins AFB, Dobbins ARB, and Hunter AAF.

· The bill provides a total of $242.6 million for Operations and Support for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLTEC) located in Brunswick, GA.

· It provides funding for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation Activities, including $335 million in funding to help fulfill the international commitment by the U.S. to operate a Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel Fabrication Facility to dispose of surplus plutonium at the Savannah River Site located on border of South Carolina and Georgia.

VALUES / PUBLIC HEALTH





· The bill protects life by renewing the Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortions. It also prohibits the District of Columbia from using federal funds for abortion.





· The bill does not include any specific funding for Planned Parenthood. It does include funding for women’s health; those funds will be allocated by the Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Price for the foreseeable future.





· The bill includes $7.3 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – $22 million above the fiscal year 2016 enacted level.

TRANSPORTATION





· The bill includes $44 billion in highway funding – mirroring levels in the recent FAST – which will help meet important transportation needs in Georgia.

AGRICULTURE





· The bill includes $2.89 billion for Agriculture research, including the Agriculture & Food Research Initiative (AFRI), which funds important research programs at the University of Georgia.

OTHER / GENERAL

· The bill begins the process of rebuilding the military by increasing funding by $25 billion from last year.





· It kicks off the major border security plan with a $1.52 billion infusion for more agents, new technology and better criminal investigations.





· The bill terminates, rescinds or consolidates more than 150 programs or initiatives.