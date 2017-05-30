Special Equipment Used To Pinpoint Fire Inside WRCB TV Transmitter On Walden's Ridge

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Special equipment was used to locate a fire inside a WRCB TV transmitter on Walden's Ridge on Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m,, an automatic fire alarm notified the 911 Center of a possible fire at 2306 Fairmount Pike.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting no visible signs of smoke or fire showing at this address.

WRES Fire Chief Jimmy Hillis reported this metal building is the transmitter site for WRCB-TV Channel 3.

Since there was a heavy smell of burning wires, WRES firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find a small fire in an exterior wall between the sheetrock and insulation.

Chief Hillis said the building is not manned and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was electrical with minimum damage to the building.