Special Equipment Used To Pinpoint Fire Inside WRCB TV Transmitter On Walden's Ridge

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Special equipment was used to locate a fire inside a WRCB TV transmitter on Walden's Ridge on Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m,, an automatic fire alarm notified the 911 Center of a possible fire at 2306 Fairmount Pike.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting no visible signs of smoke or fire showing at this address.

WRES Fire Chief Jimmy Hillis reported this metal building is the transmitter site for WRCB-TV Channel 3.

Since there was a heavy smell of burning wires, WRES firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find a small fire in an exterior wall between the sheetrock and insulation.

Chief Hillis said the building is not manned and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was electrical with minimum damage to the building.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BUFORD, SHAWNTORIA SHREESE  7119 BONNYVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28: BARKER        JEREMY        LEE     W/M    ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE  1704 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Good, Bad & Ugly

Last week I came across a wonderful story about one of my favorite personal causes – preventing suicide – and the response to the article (“A Suicide Letter”) was heavy. Many people appreciated what I had gleaned from the “I Am Second” website and, among the emails was a plea for help from a single mother, desperate to help her son. I immediately passed her email “up the ladder” ... (click for more)

Payne, Marlier Win Chattanooga Chase 8K Titles

(Updated with photos.) It looked sort of like the good old days at Riverview Park Monday morning. It was the 50 th running of the Chattanooga Chasen and while Monday’s number of participants didn’t surpass the numbers posted back in the mid-80s during the running boom, they were close. A total of 796 runners crossed the finish line in the 8K main event and the one-mile race ... (click for more)

Notre Dame To Host Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Hoop Games

Notre Dame High School will again host the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star basketball games at Phifer Gym on Tuesday, June 6. The girls’ game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff and a 3-point contest will be held at halftime. A dunk contest will take place between the girls’ and boys’ games with the boys’ tipoff being at 8 p.m. The boys’ 3-point contest will be held at halftime. ... (click for more)


