Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DARREL DEON

2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE

2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

913 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON

807 ELLEN RD HIXSON, 373431272

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BERLEY, SHAKEEL K

5787 TAGGERT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE

2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN

1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, GREGORY L

915 S SEMINOLE DR APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAPMAN, DAISLA KRISTINE

6307 GAMBLE RD.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE4716 ROLLING GREEN DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---COPPINGER, LOREN JADE1960 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CRAZE, TONYA LENEA9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---FOWLER, JASON TODD118 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION MORPHINE FVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---GALLOWAY, KENNETH LAMONT4128 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 374122308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102164Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE3310 DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HATFIELD, EDMUND LEE6917 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE (18 TO 20 ALCOHOL VIOLATION)---HAWKINS, RODNEY DALE1615 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IICRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA7141 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED---HOLMES, SCOTT RYAN6348 FAIRVIEW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HORTON, MITCHELL THERON110 ONEAL ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUDSON, AMBER DAWN704 RUNYAN DRIVE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV)---ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO OF SEX OFFENDER REGIST---JONES, WILLIAM COREY8725 ROSWELL ROAD #0311 DUNWOODY, 30350Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, MATTHEW RAYMOND910 CLAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---LANE, TERRI JOE9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAWSON, JASON DEWAYNE155 LAWSON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061829Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY6752 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISESPEEDING---LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA1200 DUGDALE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)---MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINDECENT EXPOSURE---MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE4118 WILKES VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLICRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOSLEY, AUDREA E310 S MILL ST MORRISON, 37357Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS---PARKER, DALTON J7912 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PENALVER, CHRISTOPHER LEE8329 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REDMAN, JOHN ALAN6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFIST OFFENSE---ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT11851 CRESTWOOD TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCHUBERT, DESTANY MARIE8339 HWY 337 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHELTON, CHARLES LEVADA3203 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN2528 OLLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---SMITH, BARRON ANTONIOAge at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMOTHERMAN, SAMANTHA RENEE936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT U220 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SPRINGS, BARBARA2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---STEELE, DARRON LAMEECHIE3008 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---STEELE, JOE CARR844 SOARING EAGLE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, ANGELA DAPHANE269 HIGH STREE NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---WADE, TANNER MICHAEL7632 MALLETTE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITENER, RICO DONTE106 TARVER ST DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---WILDMAN, JAIME LANKFORD35 CAMELOT LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WILLIAMS, DUSTIN ADAM4512 CLIFTON AVE LATONA, 40115Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023723Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANITA1701 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, RANDY BRUCEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILSON, SOMMER LEE11 N HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOL

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BERLEY, SHAKEEL K

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, GREGORY L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, DAISLA KRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COPPINGER, LOREN JADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRAZE, TONYA LENEA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION FOWLER, JASON TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION MORPHINE F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) GALLOWAY, KENNETH LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/11/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HATFIELD, EDMUND LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE (18 TO 20 ALCOHOL VIOLATION) HAWKINS, RODNEY DALE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/08/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED HORTON, MITCHELL THERON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/07/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, AMBER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/18/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV)

ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.OF SEX OFFENDER REGIST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO OF SEX OFFENDER REGIST JONES, WILLIAM COREY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, MATTHEW RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/02/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE LANE, TERRI JOE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWSON, JASON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

SPEEDING LONG, LINSEY ALEXANDRA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA) MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

MOSLEY, AUDREA E

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS PARKER, DALTON J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PENALVER, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDMAN, JOHN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/03/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FIST OFFENSE ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SCHUBERT, DESTANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHELTON, CHARLES LEVADA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION SMITH, BARRON ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/22/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMOTHERMAN, SAMANTHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE