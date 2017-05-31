New Main Street, Carter Street, And Convention Center Ramp From U.S. 27 To Open On Thursday

As construction continues on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be opening the new permanent Exit 1 from U.S. 27 North. The new ramp to Main Street / Carter Street / Convention Center will be opening on Thursday. Temporary lane closures will occur during the day on Thursday to transition traffic from the old Exit 1 to the new Exit 1. THP will assist with traffic control during the transition.
After the transition to the new ramp, the intersection of Carter Street and 13th Street will become a four-way stop. Also, once the new exit moves to Carter Street, tractor trailers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For more information on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project, visit the website http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/US27-reconstruction-chattanooga.