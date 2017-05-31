 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 71.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

New Main Street, Carter Street, And Convention Center Ramp From U.S. 27 To Open On Thursday

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

As construction continues on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be opening the new permanent Exit 1 from U.S. 27 North. The new ramp to Main Street / Carter Street / Convention Center will be opening on Thursday. Temporary lane closures will occur during the day on Thursday to transition traffic from the old Exit 1 to the new Exit 1.

THP will assist with traffic control during the transition.

After the transition to the new ramp, the intersection of Carter Street and 13th Street will become a four-way stop.  Also, once the new exit moves to Carter Street, tractor trailers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. 

For more information on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project, visit the website http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/US27-reconstruction-chattanooga.


May 31, 2017

May 30, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 19-25


Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 19-25. (click for more)


Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the comfort of their homes or offices. He said the system will also be a big help to attorneys, title companies and others who regularly use the courts. Mr. Henry said the system should ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE  2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Payne, Marlier Win Chattanooga Chase 8K Titles

(Updated with photos.) It looked sort of like the good old days at Riverview Park Monday morning. It was the 50 th running of the Chattanooga Chasen and while Monday’s number of participants didn’t surpass the numbers posted back in the mid-80s during the running boom, they were close. A total of 796 runners crossed the finish line in the 8K main event and the one-mile race ... (click for more)

Notre Dame To Host Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Hoop Games

Notre Dame High School will again host the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star basketball games at Phifer Gym on Tuesday, June 6. The girls’ game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff and a 3-point contest will be held at halftime. A dunk contest will take place between the girls’ and boys’ games with the boys’ tipoff being at 8 p.m. The boys’ 3-point contest will be held at halftime. ... (click for more)


