Circuit Court Clerk Henry Says Office Moving From Paper To Electronic

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the comfort of their homes or offices.

He said the system will also be a big help to attorneys, title companies and others who regularly use the courts.

Mr. Henry said the system should help to greatly reduce the 700-800 calls per week that go to Circuit Court, not counting all those to the small claims division in General Sessions Court.

The cost to his office would just be $6,630 per year, he stated.

He said he has reduced staff from 42 to 35 and may be able to eventually operate with fewer employees.

He told the County Commission at budget hearings that new filings in a case would be on the Internet within about 30 minutes of being filed.

The next step, he said, would be to go to E-Filing in which attorneys would not have to go to the Courthouse to turn in paper filings as they do now.

He said the state courts are working with the Legislature in making that system possible.

Mr. Henry said E-Filing may go into effect by late 2018 or early 2019.