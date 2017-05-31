 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 71.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Circuit Court Clerk Henry Says Office Moving From Paper To Electronic

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the comfort of their homes or offices.

He said the system will also be a big help to attorneys, title companies and others who regularly use the courts.

Mr. Henry said the system should help to greatly reduce the 700-800 calls per week that go to Circuit Court, not counting all those to the small claims division in General Sessions Court.

The cost to his office would just be $6,630 per year, he stated.

He said he has reduced staff from 42 to 35 and may be able to eventually operate with fewer employees.

He told the County Commission at budget hearings that new filings in a case would be on the Internet within about 30 minutes of being filed.

The next step, he said, would be to go to E-Filing in which attorneys would not have to go to the Courthouse to turn in paper filings as they do now.

He said the state courts are working with the Legislature in making that system possible.

Mr. Henry said E-Filing may go into effect by late 2018 or early 2019. 


May 31, 2017

Circuit Court Clerk Henry Says Office Moving From Paper To Electronic

May 31, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 30, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 19-25


Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 19-25. (click for more)


Breaking News

Circuit Court Clerk Henry Says Office Moving From Paper To Electronic

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said his office plans to move to the Tennessee Case Finder system that will allow members of the public to be able to view court filings electronically from the comfort of their homes or offices. He said the system will also be a big help to attorneys, title companies and others who regularly use the courts. Mr. Henry said the system should ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE  2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Payne, Marlier Win Chattanooga Chase 8K Titles

(Updated with photos.) It looked sort of like the good old days at Riverview Park Monday morning. It was the 50 th running of the Chattanooga Chasen and while Monday’s number of participants didn’t surpass the numbers posted back in the mid-80s during the running boom, they were close. A total of 796 runners crossed the finish line in the 8K main event and the one-mile race ... (click for more)

Notre Dame To Host Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Hoop Games

Notre Dame High School will again host the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star basketball games at Phifer Gym on Tuesday, June 6. The girls’ game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff and a 3-point contest will be held at halftime. A dunk contest will take place between the girls’ and boys’ games with the boys’ tipoff being at 8 p.m. The boys’ 3-point contest will be held at halftime. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors