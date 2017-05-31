 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 91.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Hammond Says Drones "Almost Indispensable" For Sheriff Operations

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Sheriff Jim Hammond said the use of drones for his office operations is becoming "almost indispensable."

He said the remote controlled flying devices are helpful in search and rescue, SWAT operations and crowd control.

The sheriff told the County Commission, "We almost can't do without them."

He said underwater robots are also highly effective in water searches.

The office often provides those for use in nearby counties under a Homeland Security program.

Sheriff Hammond said he is greatly understaffed at the jail and also short on patrol.

He is seeking 40 more correctional officers and six patrol officers.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said there is inequity in pay for the sheriff department compared to some other offices.

He said only 12 positions in the sheriff's department pay as much as $60,000.

Sheriff Hammond said he is continuing to look into programs that would take those with mental problems out of the over-crowded jail.

He said there are a number of day programs, but few residential options for those who could be released early.

 


Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was ... (click for more)

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who cashed a stolen check at an area store. The suspect was recorded on store surveillance. The check was ... (click for more)


Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and ... (click for more)

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, striking a fixture on the highway, leaving the scene of an accident, stop ... (click for more)

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


