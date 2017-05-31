Hammond Says Drones "Almost Indispensable" For Sheriff Operations

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Sheriff Jim Hammond said the use of drones for his office operations is becoming "almost indispensable."

He said the remote controlled flying devices are helpful in search and rescue, SWAT operations and crowd control.

The sheriff told the County Commission, "We almost can't do without them."

He said underwater robots are also highly effective in water searches.

The office often provides those for use in nearby counties under a Homeland Security program.

Sheriff Hammond said he is greatly understaffed at the jail and also short on patrol.

He is seeking 40 more correctional officers and six patrol officers.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said there is inequity in pay for the sheriff department compared to some other offices.

He said only 12 positions in the sheriff's department pay as much as $60,000.

Sheriff Hammond said he is continuing to look into programs that would take those with mental problems out of the over-crowded jail.

He said there are a number of day programs, but few residential options for those who could be released early.