Police Warn Against Trend In Overnight Auto Thefts

East Ridge and Chattanooga Police met on Wednesday regarding ongoing crime trends. Police officials said they have noticed a "huge increase" in overnight auto thefts occurring in conjunction with auto burglaries.

These crimes are centered around residential areas accessed by North and South Terrace.

Vehicles are being entered for the purpose of burglary. The suspects are then locating keys for the vehicle entered or other vehicles on the property.

This trend has developed over the past few weeks in both jurisdictions and has resulted in vehicles stolen from one area being located nearby to other thefts in another.

The entered vehicles have predominately been left unlocked and parked in residential areas with their keys inside. Thefts of this type comprise an overwhelming percentage of recently reported stolen autos.

Police said it cannot be stressed enough that vehicles need to be locked with keys/spare keys removed when not in use. Suspicious persons should be reported as soon as possible to the police department.