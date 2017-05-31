Russell Asks 20% Pay Increase For County Magistrates

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Chief Magistrate Randy Russell is asking the County Commission to approve a 20 percent pay increase for the county magistrates.

The magistrates make $65,203 per year, with the chief magistrate getting $5,000 more.

Mr. Russell said the hike "would still not get us close" to other magistrates, including those at Hamilton County Juvenile Court and county magistrates in Knoxville.

He said magistrates at Juvenile Court make from $89,000 to $98,000 and county magistrates in Knoxville get $92,000.

Mr. Russell said the four magistrates here have 11-hour shifts. He said there are 8-9 magistrates in Knoxville working eight-hour shifts.

He said local magistrates "have a huge caseload," working 23,700 cases a year and signing 23,000 warrants.

It was noted that the magistrates knew the pay level when they signed one-year contracts and that they get increases when other county employees do.