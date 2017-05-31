Air Pollution Bureau Asking First Funding Increase Since 2002

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Air Pollution Control Bureau is asking its first budget increase from the county since 2002 - $7,317.

Bob Colby, longtime executive director, said that is a 13 percent rise from the $188,000 the bureau has regularly received.

The city is being asked for a 19 percent increase.

Mr. Colby said costs have been going up at the agency, but it has absorbed those with rises in permit fees to manufacturers. He said the industrialists are maintaining they should not bear all the load.

He said his office would be hard hit if the budget of President Trump is carried out that calls for a 30 percent cut in air pollution grants. He said that makes up 34 percent of the bureau budget.

Mr. Colby said Chattanooga is currently in compliance with all air standards, including two that have been lowered - ozone and fine particulates.