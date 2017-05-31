 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 91.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Air Pollution Bureau Asking First Funding Increase Since 2002

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Air Pollution Control Bureau is asking its first budget increase from the county since 2002 - $7,317. 

Bob Colby, longtime executive director, said that is a 13 percent rise from the $188,000 the bureau has regularly received.

The city is being asked for a 19 percent increase.

Mr. Colby said costs have been going up at the agency, but it has absorbed those with rises in permit fees to manufacturers. He said the industrialists are maintaining they should not bear all the load.

He said his office would be hard hit if the budget of President Trump is carried out that calls for a 30 percent cut in air pollution grants. He said that makes up 34 percent of the bureau budget.

Mr. Colby said Chattanooga is currently in compliance with all air standards, including two that have been lowered - ozone and fine particulates.


May 31, 2017

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

May 31, 2017

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

May 31, 2017

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Theft


Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was ... (click for more)

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who cashed a stolen check at an area store. The suspect was recorded on store surveillance. The check was ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and ... (click for more)

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, striking a fixture on the highway, leaving the scene of an accident, stop ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors