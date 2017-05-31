Coppinger Says Commissioners Want Mental Health Court Funded

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that members of the County Commission have told him they want a Mental Health Court funded.

He instructed his staff to meet with advocates for the court to ascertain the final number needed to get it going as a stand-alone program.

It has operated for the past two years out of the office of Public Defender Steve Smith. Mr. Smith said it should be its own program with separate space.

The plan is for Anna Protano-Biggs of his office to become its director with an $85,000 salary. She founded the program.

There would also be a case worker ($40,000) and peer support specialist ($25,000).

Both Mr. Smith and Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said the program should save money for the county by keeping some of those with mental health problems out of the jail and workhouse.

Mr. Smith said, "The more people we can help the more money the county can save."

He said the court "helps take care of people in a better way rather than just incarcerating them and forgetting about them."

Judge Poole said many of those sent to the court have not re-offended, though they had previously gone to jail multiple times.

A high cost is for the jail to administer medicines to those with mental health issues.

A number of local mental health providers are working with those assigned to the program.

The program began operating in July 2015 and will soon have its first graduates.

Judge Poole told the story of a man who was functioning well in the program. He said he died the day the court was meeting, and his sister showed up to say that the year he was in the court "was the best year he ever had."

Officials said the court should also be able to help veterans with their special problems.

The County Commission also heard from Drug Court, which is seeking the county to begin paying $97,453 in benefits for its three staff members.

The salaries are paid by grants.

The program has been operating since 2002.