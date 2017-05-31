 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 91.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Coppinger Says Commissioners Want Mental Health Court Funded

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that members of the County Commission have told him they want a Mental Health Court funded.

He instructed his staff to meet with advocates for the court to ascertain the final number needed to get it going as a stand-alone program.

It has operated for the past two years out of the office of Public Defender Steve Smith. Mr. Smith said it should be its own program with separate space.

The plan is for Anna Protano-Biggs of his office to become its director with an $85,000 salary. She founded the program. 

There would also be a case worker ($40,000) and peer support specialist ($25,000).

Both Mr. Smith and Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said the program should save money for the county by keeping some of those with mental health problems out of the jail and workhouse.

Mr. Smith said, "The more people we can help the more money the county can save."

He said the court "helps take care of people in a better way rather than just incarcerating them and forgetting about them."

Judge Poole said many of those sent to the court have not re-offended, though they had previously gone to jail multiple times.

A high cost is for the jail to administer medicines to those with mental health issues. 

A number of local mental health providers are working with those assigned to the program.

The program began operating in July 2015 and will soon have its first graduates.

Judge Poole told the story of a man who was functioning well in the program. He said he died the day the court was meeting, and his sister showed up to say that the year he was in the court "was the best year he ever had."

Officials said the court should also be able to help veterans with their special problems.

The County Commission also heard from Drug Court, which is seeking the county to begin paying $97,453 in benefits for its three staff members.

The salaries are paid by grants.

The program has been operating since 2002.

 

 

 


Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Theft


Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was ... (click for more)

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who cashed a stolen check at an area store. The suspect was recorded on store surveillance. The check was ... (click for more)


Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


