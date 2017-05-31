Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Theft

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who cashed a stolen check at an area store. The suspect was recorded on store surveillance.

The check was reported stolen to the police department on Tuesday. The owner of a local cleaning business reported that she had written the check in the amount of $30 to one of her employees. The employee later reported that the check had either been lost or stolen, possibly while he was working out at the Planet Fitness gym on Walnut Avenue sometime on May 24. Before canceling the check, the owner noticed that the check had been cashed on May 24, at the Carneceria Nacho’s at 900 Underwood Street.



A Dalton Police Department officer viewed footage of the transaction. At 7:16 p.m., a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a bright yellow Georgia Southern T-shirt presented the check and cashed it. He did not present an ID. The suspect left the store in a late model Chevy Camaro, possibly black or dark green or blue in color. Neither the victim nor employees at the Planet Fitness recognized the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact Officer Soloman Douhne at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 203. Officer Douhne can also be reached by email at sdouhne@cityofdalton-ga.gov.