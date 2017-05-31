Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it."

Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, striking a fixture on the highway, leaving the scene of an accident, stop sign violation, having no insurance, having no license and driving on a revoked license.

In the incident on Friday, three people in the vehicle that was struck had to be taken to the hospital. The vehicle had damage to the side and front end.

Police were told the driver of a tan Chevrolet SUV that struck them left the scene.

Police located the vehicle on Carson Street off of Hawthorne Street and detained Brown. He claimed his brakes had not worked, but police said they found the SUV parked directly behind another vehicle.