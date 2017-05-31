Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people.

Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and not having insurance.

Police said he had prior DUIs and was supposed to have been driving only with the use of an alcohol interlock device on his vehicle. He said his car was not running and he borrowed his mother's 2008 Nissan Frontier.

His parents, who were out of town, said he should not have been driving the vehicle. It suffered $9,000 in damages.

The wreck was on Saturday just north of the intersection with Harrison Ooltewah Road.

Police said four minutes before they had reports of a reckless driver who was heading north near Ace Hardware.

Officers found the pickup had rolled onto its right side and was straddling both travel lanes on the northbound side.

A Mitsubishi Montero had been pushed in between the southbound turning land and the number 1 northbound lane.

Both vehicles had disabling damage.

Police said Brown was at fault by driving at a high rate of speed and making quick lane changes. Officers said he illegally passed another vehicle just before the crash and went into the turn-only lane. The Mitsubishi was in the turn lane ready to go onto Harrison Ooltewah Road.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A third adult and a 10-year-old child were not injured.

Brown had a slight injury to his arm, legs and chest from the air bag deploying.

Police said Brown did poorly on field tests and said he had consumed Xanax the night before. Police said he might also have been sniffing paint as they found spray paint in the truck.