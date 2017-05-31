11 Nabbed In East Lake Prostitution Sting As Female Police Officers Pose As Hookers

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics and Vice officers conducted a street prostitution sting and reverse prostitution sting in the East Lake area over the past two days. The two sting operations resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects - six women for prostitution and five men for patronizing prostitution.

Drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and a stolen firearm were also seized during the operations.





The reverse prostitution sting targeted male customers through the use of female police officers as decoy prostitutes.





Criminal citations were issued for four of the five men arrested on patronizing prostitution charges. The man with additional charges was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.









Prostitution Arrests:

Sandra Buttermore (female, 36) - also Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Barbara Springs (female, 48)

Tonya Craze (female, 52)

Sheila Woody (female, 41)

Tammy Hering (female, 40)

Terra Shepherd (female, 44)





Patronizing Prostitution Arrests:

Hoyt Thomas (male, 61)

Eric Halfacre (male, 28) - also unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving on a revoked license

Lamar George (male, 59)

Aaron Hecker (male, 41)

Basil Small (male, 48)