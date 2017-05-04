Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER NM
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY
670 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 373431614
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
BOISE, ABRAM GABRIEL
218 SOUTH EPP STREET LIVINGSTON, 59027
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOLES, RANDY LEE
915 S SEMINOLE APT 49 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
BOOZER, JEFFERY SCOTT
5212 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARTER, JESSE O
1532 BURGESS FALLS ROAD SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COFER, JOHN LAWRENCE
722 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COOK, LADONNA LYNN
5149 ALTRIM ROAD DAYTON, 454176017
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
COX, RICKY LEON
168 BOWATER ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON (PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
CROSS, GARY DYQUANNE
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
A FIREARM WITH INTEN
---
DANIELS, TONY NATHAN
4075 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN
605 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
7723 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN
2815 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRANT, CHRISTOPHER ROSS
20023 58 N DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GREENE, GEORGE DAVID
4075 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN
1411 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HARRIS, CHARLES ROBERT
5909 SAINT JAMES AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
604 BACON TRAIL APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENKINS, RAYLAKIESHA D
1315 COFFELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIL TO YIELD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
1402 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
3905 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOWE, KENNETH EARL
2213 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
MARTIN, KEVIN L
6711 BAR CLAY LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES E
1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
1108 N HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE
6163 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MURILLO, MANUEL
1105 SAWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
306 MAPLE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
PANKEY, RAYNALDO LEE
80 OLD SPENCER RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
4393 BENTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PIERCE, MAJESTA L
801 HARGIS STREET MONTEREY, 38574
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
151 WRIGHT ROAD MADISONVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
11615 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, CRYSTAL EVONE
4058 HOMER STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $500
---
SAUCEDO, HERNAN ALONSO
900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8838 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STARGELL, ADRIAN H
1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
STATEN, GARY LEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON
2006 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE
1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WADLEY, TEDARRELL
2717 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL
908 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WESTMORELAND, CHARLES LEBRON
1108 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, BENJAMIN CHARLES
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374112621
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
WOOD, TOMMY D
910 MATERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
