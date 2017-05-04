 Thursday, May 4, 2017 67.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER NM 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY 
670 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 373431614 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
BOISE, ABRAM GABRIEL 
218 SOUTH EPP STREET LIVINGSTON, 59027 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOLES, RANDY LEE 
915 S SEMINOLE APT 49 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
BOOZER, JEFFERY SCOTT 
5212 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARTER, JESSE O 
1532 BURGESS FALLS ROAD SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COFER, JOHN LAWRENCE 
722 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COOK, LADONNA LYNN 
5149 ALTRIM ROAD DAYTON, 454176017 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
COX, RICKY LEON 
168 BOWATER ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON (PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
CROSS, GARY DYQUANNE 
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

A FIREARM WITH INTEN
---
DANIELS, TONY NATHAN 
4075 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE 
7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN 
605 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON 
7723 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN 
2815 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRANT, CHRISTOPHER ROSS 
20023 58 N DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GREENE, GEORGE DAVID 
4075 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN 
1411 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HARRIS, CHARLES ROBERT 
5909 SAINT JAMES AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN 
604 BACON TRAIL APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER 
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENKINS, RAYLAKIESHA D 
1315 COFFELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIL TO YIELD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN 
1402 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON 
3905 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOWE, KENNETH EARL 
2213 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
MARTIN, KEVIN L 
6711 BAR CLAY LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES E 
1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
MCDOWELL, KEMONTI 
1108 N HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE 
6163 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MURILLO, MANUEL 
1105 SAWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN 
306 MAPLE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
PANKEY, RAYNALDO LEE 
80 OLD SPENCER RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD 
4393 BENTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PIERCE, MAJESTA L 
801 HARGIS STREET MONTEREY, 38574 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESLEY, MICHAEL 
151 WRIGHT ROAD MADISONVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN 
11615 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, CRYSTAL EVONE 
4058 HOMER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $500
---
SAUCEDO, HERNAN ALONSO 
900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8838 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA 
461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STARGELL, ADRIAN H 
1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
STATEN, GARY LEE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN 
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON 
2006 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WADLEY, TEDARRELL 
2717 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL 
908 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WESTMORELAND, CHARLES LEBRON 
1108 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, BENJAMIN CHARLES 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374112621 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
WOOD, TOMMY D 
910 MATERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER NM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BOISE, ABRAM GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER, JESSE O
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFER, JOHN LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COOK, LADONNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
DANIELS, TONY NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRANT, CHRISTOPHER ROSS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
GREENE, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, CHARLES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LOWE, KENNETH EARL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
MARTIN, KEVIN L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
MCCLURKINS, FERNANDES E
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER $1000

PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PIERCE, MAJESTA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARGELL, ADRIAN H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
WESTMORELAND, CHARLES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, BENJAMIN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
WOOD, TOMMY D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT


May 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 3, 2017

DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

May 3, 2017

Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER NM  2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following ... (click for more)

Angelo Goldston, 37, of Cleveland, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 240 months in prison by the Honorable Harry S. Mattice, Jr., U.S. District Judge.  Upon his release from prison, Goldston ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER NM  2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY) --- BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY  670 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 373431614  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following statement on Wednesday:  “With control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have an historic opportunity to enact conservative reforms, but surrendered to Democrats’ shutdown ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton advanced in the District 5-3A baseball tournament on Wednesday with solid wins over Cleveland and McMinn County at Walker Valley High School. The Trojans got a sterling combined one-hit shutout from Logan Workman and Dylan Perry and Spencer Gore scored after a collision at home plate and moved on with a 1-0 victory over the Blue ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Has One Matter To Resolve

(Story has been updated)  CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors