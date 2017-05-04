 Thursday, May 4, 2017 67.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woman Says Williams Stole TVs From Her Because He Owed Debt To Someone Who Might Kill Him

Thursday, May 4, 2017
LaBrandit K. Williams
LaBrandit K. Williams

A woman told police that LaBrandit K. Williams stole two TVs from her because he owed money to someone who might kill him.

Williams, 32, of 616 Shannon Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary.

The woman, who lives on Ivy Street, said Williams had spent the night with her, then he woke up and left.

She said he returned and started beating on the door. She said when she came to the door he demanded money.

When she told him she did not have any, he yelled, "You don't know who I owe. Someone's gonna die today. I need money!"

When she refused to let him in, she said Williams kicked in the door and took the televisions.


