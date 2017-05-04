Circuit Judge Has Plan To Beautify Chattanooga Freeway Intersections

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Circuit Court Judge Neil Thomas on Thursday morning unveiled his plan to beautify Chattanooga's freeway intersections.

Judge Thomas said, after a series of meetings, he has formed a Tennessee Interstate Conservatory that has gotten approval from TDOT to landscape certain intersections, including the ones at MLK Boulevard and Fourth Street.

He said steps are also being taken to place large installations of public art at the two strategic downtown intersections, where a major construction project is currently underway. He said there is a national competition for the pieces. The entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists before the sculptor is chosen.

Judge Thomas told members of the Downtown Chamber of Commerce that he first became interested in freeway beautification while driving through North Carolina during trips to Chapel Hill to help plan his 50th college reunion.

He said, "North Carolina's freeways are beautiful - especially around Asheville. Then when you get back into Tennessee it's 'Tennessee trash.' "

The judge said he met with North Carolina highway officials and learned that the state DOT provides the funding, but requires local communities to do the landscaping. He said if a community falters on their responsibility, the state does the landscaping but charges the community.

North Carolina has planted over two million day lilies along its major highways.

He said that program was initially funded with federal grants, but those have expired.

Judge Thomas said he arranged a meeting with TDOT officials and first got a frosty reception. He said, "They told me that's nice, but we don't have any money." He said the TDOT officials warmed up during the meeting and are now working closely and cooperatively with his group.

He said the conservancy has been granted approval to landscape the MLK and Fourth Street intersections, but it will not have access to the sites until the project is completed in December 2019.

Judge Thomas said there will be high barriers at the rebuilt freeway so those who pass by will not see all the glories of the new landscaping. But he said there will be very long ramps and those who exit will get to take in the full expanse.

He said there is also discussion about what to do with the series of high walls that will be built during the project. He said the word Chattanooga may be placed on a 50-foot Cameron Hill wall. He said Birmingham has a similar city title on a high freeway wall and it is done in an artistic way.

The speaker said he has heard from East Ridge officials who want help landscaping Exit 1, and that may be the conservancy's first endeavor. He said the nearby Bass Pro and hotel developer Mitch Patel are on board for that project.

Judge Thomas said Mr. Patel told him that beautification is a key selling point in the hotel business and that his planned improvements will be an economic development boost for Chattanooga. He said other business people, including the Defoors and the new Read House owner are very supportive.

He said Unum may help carry the beautification theme up Fourth Street to Georgia Avenue, and the River City Company stretch it from the freeway on MLK Boulevard to Miller Park and Plaza and Patten Parkway.

Ongoing maintenance of the installations will be a key component, he stated.

"The support we are getting has just been incredible," Judge Thomas said.

He said, "This is not just about flowers and trees. It's very serious economic development stuff."

Judge Thomas said Chattanooga often comes up with unique ideas and carries them to fruition. He said he hopes that cities across Tennessee "will steal this idea from us as well."

He said, "This one we want them to steal. This one we want them to go statewide with."