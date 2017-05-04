 Thursday, May 4, 2017 65.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


9 Candidates Scheduled For Interviews For Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Nine candidates have been scheduled for Skype interviews for superintendent of Hamilton County Department of Education.  

The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order:

Natasha Baker
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly 

Each of the school board members listed their preferences: 

School Board District 1: Rhonda Thurman
First Preference
Kevin Gafney
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Andre Wright

Second Preference
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Kirk Kelly

School Board District 2: Kathy Lennon
First Preference
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Kirk Kelly
Andre Wright

Second Preference
Natasha Baker
Nakia Towns Edwards
Stewart Greenberg
Bryan Johnson
Verna Ruffin

School Board District 3: Joe Smith
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright

Second Preference
Bryan Johnson
Alan Coverstone
Stewart Greenberg
Kirk Kelly
Verna Ruffin

School Board District 4: Tiffanie Robinson
First Preference
Alan Coverston
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Johnson
Andre Wright

Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Nakia Towns Edwards
Natalie Elder
Jack Elsey
Bryan Johnson

School Board District 5: Karitsa Jones
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Clifford Davis
Natalie Elder
Nakia Towns Edwards
Kirk Kelly

Second Preference
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Bryan Johnson
Verna Ruffin
Andre Wright

School Board District 6: Joe Galloway
First Preference
Alan Coverstone
Kevin Gaffney
Stewart Greenberg
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly

Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Natalie Elder
Timothy Gadson
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright

School Board District 7: Joe Wingate
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright

Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Nakia Towns Edwards
Jack Elsey
Kevin Gaffney
Bryan Johnson

School Board District 8: David Testerman
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly

Second Preference
Alan Coverstone
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Verna Ruffin

School Board District 9: Dr. Steve Highlander
First Preference
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly

Second Preference
Timothy Gadson
Kevin Gaffney
Stewart Greenberg
Verna Ruffin
Andre Wright


May 4, 2017

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community

May 4, 2017

Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

May 4, 2017

Bill Providing Greater Safety For Amusement Park Rides Approved By General Assembly


A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.   “While ... (click for more)

 Legislation to provide greater safety for amusement park rides in Tennessee is on its way to Governor Bill Haslam for his signature after passage in the Senate  on Wednesday  and ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community

A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies as they pursued a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier at a gas station. No deputies were injured in the pursuit, but some law ... (click for more)

Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.   “While this bill funds a number of important priorities, I could not support it because it increases spending by using the OCO slush fund without appropriately offsetting those increases in other ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors