9 Candidates Scheduled For Interviews For Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Nine candidates have been scheduled for Skype interviews for superintendent of Hamilton County Department of Education.

The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order:

Natasha Baker

Alan Coverstone

Clifford Davis

Jack Elsey

Timothy Gadson

Stewart Greenberg

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Bryan Johnson

Kirk Kelly

Each of the school board members listed their preferences:

School Board District 1: Rhonda Thurman

First Preference

Kevin Gafney

Stewart Greenberg

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Bryan Johnson

Andre Wright

Second Preference

Alan Coverstone

Clifford Davis

Jack Elsey

Timothy Gadson

Kirk Kelly

School Board District 2: Kathy Lennon

First Preference

Clifford Davis

Jack Elsey

Timothy Gadson

Kirk Kelly

Andre Wright

Second Preference

Natasha Baker

Nakia Towns Edwards

Stewart Greenberg

Bryan Johnson

Verna Ruffin

School Board District 3: Joe Smith

First Preference

Natasha Baker

Jack Elsey

Timothy Gadson

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Andre Wright

Second Preference

Bryan Johnson

Alan Coverstone

Stewart Greenberg

Kirk Kelly

Verna Ruffin

School Board District 4: Tiffanie Robinson

First Preference

Alan Coverston

Timothy Gadson

Stewart Greenberg

Arthur Johnson

Andre Wright

Second Preference

Clifford Davis

Nakia Towns Edwards

Natalie Elder

Jack Elsey

Bryan Johnson

School Board District 5: Karitsa Jones

First Preference

Natasha Baker

Clifford Davis

Natalie Elder

Nakia Towns Edwards

Kirk Kelly

Second Preference

Jack Elsey

Timothy Gadson

Bryan Johnson

Verna Ruffin

Andre Wright

School Board District 6: Joe Galloway

First Preference

Alan Coverstone

Kevin Gaffney

Stewart Greenberg

Bryan Johnson

Kirk Kelly

Second Preference

Clifford Davis

Natalie Elder

Timothy Gadson

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Andre Wright

School Board District 7: Joe Wingate

First Preference

Natasha Baker

Timothy Gadson

Stewart Greenberg

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Andre Wright

Second Preference

Clifford Davis

Nakia Towns Edwards

Jack Elsey

Kevin Gaffney

Bryan Johnson

School Board District 8: David Testerman

First Preference

Natasha Baker

Clifford Davis

Jack Elsey

Bryan Johnson

Kirk Kelly

Second Preference

Alan Coverstone

Timothy Gadson

Stewart Greenberg

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Verna Ruffin

School Board District 9: Dr. Steve Highlander

First Preference

Alan Coverstone

Clifford Davis

Arthur Wayne Johnson

Bryan Johnson

Kirk Kelly

Second Preference

Timothy Gadson

Kevin Gaffney

Stewart Greenberg

Verna Ruffin

Andre Wright