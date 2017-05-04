9 Candidates Scheduled For Interviews For Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

Nine candidates have been scheduled for Skype interviews for superintendent of Hamilton County Department of Education.
The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order:
Natasha Baker
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly
Each of the school board members listed their preferences:
School Board District 1: Rhonda Thurman
First Preference
Kevin Gafney
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Andre Wright
Second Preference
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Kirk Kelly
School Board District 2: Kathy Lennon
First Preference
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Kirk Kelly
Andre Wright
Second Preference
Natasha Baker
Nakia Towns Edwards
Stewart Greenberg
Bryan Johnson
Verna Ruffin
School Board District 3: Joe Smith
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright
Second Preference
Bryan Johnson
Alan Coverstone
Stewart Greenberg
Kirk Kelly
Verna Ruffin
School Board District 4: Tiffanie Robinson
First Preference
Alan Coverston
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Johnson
Andre Wright
Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Nakia Towns Edwards
Natalie Elder
Jack Elsey
Bryan Johnson
School Board District 5: Karitsa Jones
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Clifford Davis
Natalie Elder
Nakia Towns Edwards
Kirk Kelly
Second Preference
Jack Elsey
Timothy Gadson
Bryan Johnson
Verna Ruffin
Andre Wright
School Board District 6: Joe Galloway
First Preference
Alan Coverstone
Kevin Gaffney
Stewart Greenberg
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly
Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Natalie Elder
Timothy Gadson
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright
School Board District 7: Joe Wingate
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Andre Wright
Second Preference
Clifford Davis
Nakia Towns Edwards
Jack Elsey
Kevin Gaffney
Bryan Johnson
School Board District 8: David Testerman
First Preference
Natasha Baker
Clifford Davis
Jack Elsey
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly
Second Preference
Alan Coverstone
Timothy Gadson
Stewart Greenberg
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Verna Ruffin
School Board District 9: Dr. Steve Highlander
First Preference
Alan Coverstone
Clifford Davis
Arthur Wayne Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Kirk Kelly
Second Preference
Timothy Gadson
Kevin Gaffney
Stewart Greenberg
Verna Ruffin
Andre Wright