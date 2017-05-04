 Thursday, May 4, 2017 65.7°F   rain   Light Rain

TBI Releases Crime Studies On Hate Crime, Violence Against Law Enforcement Officers

Thursday, May 4, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday released two reports, detailing the volume and nature of crime identified as hate crime and violence against the state’s law enforcement officers. The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. 

Among the findings from ‘Tennessee Hate Crime 2016’: 

Overall, the number of offenses in which the bias was known decreased approximately 32 percent from 2015 to 2016. 

Males (53.7 percent) were victimized at a higher rate than females (46.3 percent). 

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported bias-motivated offense in 2016, with 63 victims or 33.5 percent of hate crime victims. 

28.9 percent of offenses designated as hate crimes were committed by juveniles. 

Among the findings in “Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2016”: 

The number of LEOKA victims increased slightly, by 1.3 percent year-to-year, with 1,808 victims reported in 2015. 

In 2015, there were two Law Enforcement Officer reported as being feloniously killed in the line of duty. 

The most frequently reported LEOKA offense was Simple Assault at 54.8 percent. 

As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate. 

Both reports are currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.


Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community

A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies as they pursued a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier at a gas station. No deputies were injured in the pursuit, but some law ... (click for more)

Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.   “While this bill funds a number of important priorities, I could not support it because it increases spending by using the OCO slush fund without appropriately offsetting those increases in other ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


