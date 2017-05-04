Whitfield County Police Arrest 13 In Drug Ring

Thursday, May 4, 2017

During December of 2016, the Narcotics Unit of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office identified Michael David Wade, 48, of Dalton, as an individual involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the community. Wade appeared to be the leader of an organization that involved several other individuals that were also involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

A six month covert operation was initiated and during that time undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made from the target suspect (Wade) and investigators were able to identify several other individuals participating with Wade to distribute the methamphetamine in the area.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office started arresting the individuals involved on Thursday. A total of 13 suspects were arrested. Most of those arrested have had prior drug arrests.

Deputies are still searching for four individuals wanted in the investigation.

Here are the names of those arrested and the charges:

1. Michael Wade 04/12/1969, 306 Crystal Place Apt. 7 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

2. Misty Dawn Southern 07/03/1979, 306 Crystal Place Apt. 7 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

3. Charles Justin Davenport 12/31/1986, 176 Winding Lane Trenton, GA 30752, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Possession of a schedule II Narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

4. Matthew Howard Sweat 01/29/1979, 141 Secretariat Way Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of a schedule II narcotic, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

5. Gordon Patrick Livingston 03/31/1964, 4509 Crest Way Cohutta, GA 30710, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

6. Kevin Charles Turner 11/03/1983, 2408 Antioch Road Apt. 501 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

7. Perry Collins Davis Jr. 04/23/1956, 409 East Hawthorne Street Apt. 8 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

8. Michael Harris Johnson 04/23/961, 897 East Summit Drive Apt. 15 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

9. Aaron Chadwick Pickel 11/09/1971, 105 North Goose Hill Road Rocky Face, GA 30740, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

10. David Webster Newberry 06/30/1969, 189 Newberry Farm Road Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

11. Terri Lachaun Davenport 09/10/1969, 1231 Caylor Drive Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

12. Teddy Mitchell Blassingame 05/08/1964, 1308 Underwood Street Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of tools for the commission of a crime, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

13. Laura Ann Osorio 01/01/1985, 1013 North Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of tools for the commission of a crime.







