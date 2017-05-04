 Thursday, May 4, 2017 65.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Whitfield County Police Arrest 13 In Drug Ring

Thursday, May 4, 2017

During December of 2016, the Narcotics Unit of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office identified Michael David Wade, 48, of Dalton, as an individual involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the community. Wade appeared to be the leader of an organization that involved several other individuals that were also involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

A six month covert operation was initiated and during that time undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made from the target suspect (Wade) and investigators were able to identify several other individuals participating with Wade to distribute the methamphetamine in the area.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office started arresting the individuals involved on Thursday. A total of 13 suspects were arrested. Most of those arrested have had prior drug arrests.

Deputies are still searching for four individuals wanted in the investigation.

Here are the names of those arrested and the charges: 

1. Michael Wade 04/12/1969, 306 Crystal Place Apt. 7 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
2. Misty Dawn Southern 07/03/1979, 306 Crystal Place Apt. 7 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
3. Charles Justin Davenport 12/31/1986, 176 Winding Lane Trenton, GA 30752, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Possession of a schedule II Narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
4. Matthew Howard Sweat 01/29/1979, 141 Secretariat Way Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of a schedule II narcotic, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
5. Gordon Patrick Livingston 03/31/1964, 4509 Crest Way Cohutta, GA 30710, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
6. Kevin Charles Turner 11/03/1983, 2408 Antioch Road Apt. 501 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
7. Perry Collins Davis Jr. 04/23/1956, 409 East Hawthorne Street Apt. 8 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
8. Michael Harris Johnson 04/23/961, 897 East Summit Drive Apt. 15 Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
9. Aaron Chadwick Pickel 11/09/1971, 105 North Goose Hill Road Rocky Face, GA 30740, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
10. David Webster Newberry 06/30/1969, 189 Newberry Farm Road Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
11. Terri Lachaun Davenport 09/10/1969, 1231 Caylor Drive Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
12. Teddy Mitchell Blassingame 05/08/1964, 1308 Underwood Street Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of tools for the commission of a crime, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.
13. Laura Ann Osorio 01/01/1985, 1013 North Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA 30721, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
 




May 4, 2017

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community

May 4, 2017

Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

May 4, 2017

Bill Providing Greater Safety For Amusement Park Rides Approved By General Assembly


A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.   “While ... (click for more)

 Legislation to provide greater safety for amusement park rides in Tennessee is on its way to Governor Bill Haslam for his signature after passage in the Senate  on Wednesday  and ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community

A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies as they pursued a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier at a gas station. No deputies were injured in the pursuit, but some law ... (click for more)

Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.   “While this bill funds a number of important priorities, I could not support it because it increases spending by using the OCO slush fund without appropriately offsetting those increases in other ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors