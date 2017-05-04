Corker Votes Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday released the following statement after voting against the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill.

“While this bill funds a number of important priorities, I could not support it because it increases spending by using the OCO slush fund without appropriately offsetting those increases in other places. Every day that goes by, our fiscal situation becomes more of a threat to our country’s national security.”

He said the fiscal year 2017 omnibus spending bill designates $104 billion for Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO), exceeding the recommended amount agreed to in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 by $30 billion.

Senator Corker said, "OCO is intended to provide emergency funding for military missions overseas but has been repeatedly abused to fund normal operations at the Departments of Defense and State in order to avoid exceeding statutory spending caps."