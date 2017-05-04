Alan Gold’s Bar Gets 1st Beer Penalty In Its 28-Year History; Lit Hookah Lounge & Bar Closes After Penalty Issued

Thursday, May 4, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Alan Gold’s bar, 1100 McCallie Ave., was given a two-week suspension of its beer license which was the result of an altercation involving a security guard. On March 3, a man, his mother and his girlfriend went to the bar. Images from the security cameras that night, captured the incident, which showed the mother actually started the disturbance by attacking a man on the dance floor. The son got between the man and his mother to protect her when security was called away from the front door to intervene.

Owner of the bar, Gary Milligan, said, “They were going to get into it” so the security guard, identified as Tyler Taylor, stepped between them trying to stop it. “Tyler put him down,” said Mr. Milligan.

The victim was punched in the face repeatedly with his head bouncing off the floor. Injuries included a mild concussion, a fractured bone in his face and a lost tooth before he left for Erlanger Hospital. The beer code requires that a disorder be reported to the Chattanooga Police Department, yet the department was never called by the bar but was notified by the hospital. The owner also did not respond to the police request to see the security film. “In hindsight, I made a mistake,” said Mr. Milligan, in regard to not calling police and not making the film available to them.

Assistant City Attorney Keith Reisman told the beer board members that they were not to decide if the fighting was justified. The only question under consideration by the beer board was if the owner phoned the Chattanooga Police Department to report the disorder. Charges will be heard against the security officer in criminal court, said the attorney.

The bar has been in existence for 28 years and has had no previous violations. Board Chairman Christopher Keene and board member James Hobbs said, based on that, they thought the punishment was too harsh, yet the motion for the suspension from May 18 through June 2 passed on a vote of five for and two against.

Lit Hookah Lounge & Bar, 388 Sommerville Ave., was given a 30-day suspension for four violations of the beer code that took place on multiple nights. On April 7, Officer John Collins, Fire Captain Chuck Hartung and two other police officers met at the bar to discuss issues with the owner prior to a large event that was scheduled the following night. While there, officers noticed trash and overgrowth on and around the parking lot. Before the owner arrived, blocked doors were observed by looking in the windows.

The owner, Sujalbhai Patel, and his manager showed up and refused entry to the police and fire personnel, saying that “they showed up uninvited.” He told them to come back that afternoon at 5 p.m. when the business was open. Attorney Reisman told the board that police should have access at any time.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Ken Hogan testified that over the last couple of years he had continuously spoken to Mr. Patel about complaints from neighbors about loud noise, parking along the street which blocked emergency vehicles, fights that spilled over into Cherokee Boulevard and trash and broken beer bottles.

Based on what was seen and from reports of previous problems, a citation was written that day for denying access and for littering.

The following day when the citation was delivered Officer Collins found Mr. Patel’s brother there working and observed a marijuana cigarette in the ashtray on the table where he was seated. He also found eight grams of marijuana in a cooler behind the bar. The brother also admitted he had been drinking. No employee is allowed to drink in a bar where they work.

The owner claimed that the marijuana had been hastily stashed in the cooler outside the door as customers quickly left the bar when they saw police arriving one night. When police arrived he said the bar had been closed down for the night, and the evidence had not been noticed before Officer Collins found it. Two additional charges were given to the bar for violations found that day.

After having been found guilty of the charges and having received a penalty of a 30-day suspension of his beer permit, owner Sujalbhai Patel told the board he would close down the hookah bar and he relinquished the beer license following his hearing.

Consumer beer permits were approved for three businesses on Thursday morning. Songbirds Guitar Museum, 35 Station St., located at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, will be able to serve beer at concerts and events that are planned inside the museum two or three times monthly.

John T. McDaniel was given a consumer beer license for his new bar, A Gentleman’s Club, 830 Dodson Ave., Suite D. He said that it would have recorded, easy listening music. Females will be allowed, he said but “they will be ladies escorted by gentlemen." Problems with violations at this same location in the past were caused primarily by managers of the businesses, but Mr. McDaniel said he would personally be running this bar.

W&Y Sports Bar, 2716 Dodson Ave., Suite G, was also given a beer permit with the understanding that a survey is needed to verify the nearby schools and churches are 500 feet from door to door from the bar.

The two owners were advised to be certain of the distance requirement before spending money on the business.

Super Tobacco Mart, 1003 Ashland Terrace, and 9 Brothers, a convenience store at 101 W. 38th St., both were given carryout beer permits.

All of the Circle K convenience stores in Chattanooga will have an ownership change due to restructuring of the business. The name Circle K will remain the same at these stores. The transition should be completed by May 10.

All but four of the stores in the Chattanooga area were given a beer license under the new name, because building inspections that are required when there is a name change had not yet been completed by Thursday. Those stores will be able to sell beer under the old licenses until the new permits are received.

A special events beer permit was given to the organizers of Chattabrewga, formerly the Chattanooga Craft Beer Fest. It will take place May 13 at Finley Stadium from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is primarily a tasting with “one ounce pours, where breweries will be invited to show off their best.”

Station Street 2nd Saturday will take place on both May 13 and June 10 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Chattanooga Choo Choo will partner with Songbirds to bring live entertainment to Station Street. The street will be blocked off and there will be a central location for beer sales.

Barrett Taylor representing Gig City Productions, LLC was given a special beer permit for the Tennessee Whiskey Festival, to take place May 20 at the First Tennessee Pavilion. This is a fundraiser for the Hart Gallery, which focuses on the homeless population in Chattanooga. The event will partner with a soccer game scheduled for that night. The number of tickets sold are expected to be 1,500.

On May 7, The Scenic City Supper Club will hold Party in the Passageways at 700 Cherry St., where the street will be blocked off. The supper club exists to encourage people to come to Chattanooga versus Nashville, Birmingham or Atlanta for excellent restaurants, said Amanda Neal. Tickets are already sold out, with 700 people on a waiting list.