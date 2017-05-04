 Thursday, May 4, 2017 59.9°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Alexander: Congress Delivers $2 Billion Increase In Funding For Medical Research

Restores Year-Round Pell Grants

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday said the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill—which today passed the Senate—delivers increased funding for breathtaking advances in biomedical research at the National Institutes of Health by $2 billion for the second consecutive fiscal year. The bill also restores year-round Pell Grants. 

"This bill provides a major boost for programs like the Cancer Moonshot to speed cancer research, the Precision Medicine Initiative to develop treatments and cures tailored to a patient’s genome, and the BRAIN Initiative to help prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s," said Senator Alexander.  "This legislation helps deliver on the promise of the 21st Century Cures Act – which was the most important legislation of the last Congress according to Majority Leader McConnell – by delivering a boost of funding for the National Institutes of Health, or as Dr. Francis Collins calls it, the National Institutes of Hope.” 

Additional funding for Vice President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, President Obama’s Precision Medicine Initiative and the BRAIN Initiative was authorized by Congress in last year’s 21st Century Cures Act sponsored by Senator Alexander. The $2 billion increase for the NIH included in the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill, supports an increase for the National Cancer Institute of $176 million, an increase for the Precision Medicine Initiative of $120 million and an increase of $110 million for the BRAIN initiative to improve our understanding of the brain and to prevent diseases like Alzheimer's. 

Senator Alexander continued: “The bill also restores year-round Pell grants, helping an estimated one million students take the opportunity to graduate sooner and with less debt, which is the most important news for college students from Congress so far this year.” 

Senator Alexander concluded: “The Senate Appropriations Committee has strongly supported biomedical research at the NIH by recommending $2 billion increases to the NIH for two fiscal years in a row. This is one of my top priorities, along with funding for the national laboratories, national defense, and national parks. Those who are as concerned as I am about our out-of-control federal debt should know that this spending is not the part of the budget driving the federal debt. This one-third of the budget, which is called discretionary spending, is rising at about the annual rate of inflation. It’s the other two-thirds of the budget—called mandatory entitlement spending—that’s skyrocketing out of control.” 

The Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill continues delivering on the $352 million innovation fund at NIH that was passed by Congress in December. Specifically, the NIH innovation fund includes $300 million for the Cancer Moonshot, $40 million for the Precision Medicine Initiative, $10 million for the BRAIN Initiative and $2 million for regenerative medicine using adult stem cells.


May 4, 2017

Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

May 4, 2017

Alexander: Congress Delivers $2 Billion Increase In Funding For Medical Research

May 4, 2017

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community


 Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations ... (click for more)

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday said the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill—which today passed the Senate—delivers increased funding for breathtaking ... (click for more)

A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

 Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, voted for the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill that provides $6.038 billion to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – a record ... (click for more)

Alexander: Congress Delivers $2 Billion Increase In Funding For Medical Research

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday said the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill—which today passed the Senate—delivers increased funding for breathtaking advances in biomedical research at the National Institutes of Health by $2 billion for the second consecutive fiscal year. The bill also restores year-round Pell Grants.  "This ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors