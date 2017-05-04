 Thursday, May 4, 2017 59.9°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

Thursday, May 4, 2017

 Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, voted for the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill that provides $6.038 billion to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – a record funding level in a regular appropriations bill – allowing up to $19.3 million to continue construction of Chickamauga Lock.

“This funding will continue construction of Chickamauga Lock for the third consecutive year, which is great news for not only Chattanooga, but to all of East Tennessee because it will help keep 150,000 trucks off I-75 and keep the cost of shipping goods low for Oak Ridge, Y-12 and manufacturers across the state,” Senator Alexander said. “This year, members of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittees worked hard to ensure we could keep federal lock and dam projects funded, and I’m glad to see that we accomplished that goal.”

This is the third consecutive year that the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill has made full use of the Inland Waterways Trust Fund revenues for water infrastructure projects, which Alexander says is important for America’s economy.

“This year’s Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill marks another great step forward for our Inland Waterways Trust Fund projects, especially Chickamauga Lock. The necessary restructuring of the Inland Waterways Trust Fund and increased funding will ensure there is enough money to continue work on the important Chickamauga Lock,” Rep. Fleischmann said.

Today, the Senate passed the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill by a vote of 79 to 18. The House passed the bill on May 3 by a vote of 309 to 118.


May 4, 2017

Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

May 4, 2017

Alexander: Congress Delivers $2 Billion Increase In Funding For Medical Research

May 4, 2017

Law Enforcement Chase Starts On Monteagle Mountain, Ends Near Mountain Shadows Community


 Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations ... (click for more)

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday said the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill—which today passed the Senate—delivers increased funding for breathtaking ... (click for more)

A police pursuit that began on Monteagle Mountain ended shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Mountain Shadows community in East Brainerd. Hamilton County deputies assisted Marion ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

 Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, voted for the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill that provides $6.038 billion to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – a record ... (click for more)

Alexander: Congress Delivers $2 Billion Increase In Funding For Medical Research

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday said the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill—which today passed the Senate—delivers increased funding for breathtaking advances in biomedical research at the National Institutes of Health by $2 billion for the second consecutive fiscal year. The bill also restores year-round Pell Grants.  "This ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach And His Track

Some minutes before the weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission was to begin, a bearded and bespectacled man sat among some empty chairs and seemed out of place. He wore a windbreaker with an “EH” on it and, other than a polite ‘good morning’ or two, was quiet and demure. Somebody said he was a school teacher who taught math and computer science. That’s about what he looked ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors