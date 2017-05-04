Spending Bill Includes $19.3 Million For Chickamauga Lock

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), vice chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, voted for the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill that provides $6.038 billion to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – a record funding level in a regular appropriations bill – allowing up to $19.3 million to continue construction of Chickamauga Lock.

“This funding will continue construction of Chickamauga Lock for the third consecutive year, which is great news for not only Chattanooga, but to all of East Tennessee because it will help keep 150,000 trucks off I-75 and keep the cost of shipping goods low for Oak Ridge, Y-12 and manufacturers across the state,” Senator Alexander said. “This year, members of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittees worked hard to ensure we could keep federal lock and dam projects funded, and I’m glad to see that we accomplished that goal.”

This is the third consecutive year that the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill has made full use of the Inland Waterways Trust Fund revenues for water infrastructure projects, which Alexander says is important for America’s economy.

“This year’s Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill marks another great step forward for our Inland Waterways Trust Fund projects, especially Chickamauga Lock. The necessary restructuring of the Inland Waterways Trust Fund and increased funding will ensure there is enough money to continue work on the important Chickamauga Lock,” Rep. Fleischmann said.

Today, the Senate passed the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill by a vote of 79 to 18. The House passed the bill on May 3 by a vote of 309 to 118.