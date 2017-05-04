Soddy Daisy Debt Free After Paying Off Loan To Buy Big Soddy Gulf; Condemnation Hearings Start June 22

Thursday, May 4, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Soddy Daisy has paid off a loan for the purchase of the Big Soddy Gulf property in a little less than three years, officials said Thursday night. With the loan off the books, Soddy Daisy is now debt free.

The Soddy Daisy Commissioners approved an amendment to the 2016-2017 general fund budget. City Manager Janice Cagle said the city is in good financial shape, this change is only due to individual line items, including reconciling items such as the park loan.

It also includes accounting for a grant received by the fire department and for unexpected overtime pay. Traditionally, the budget is corrected before a new budget is created and finalized.

On second and final reading, the commission approved giving a portion of city owned right-of-way to the Soddy Daisy Health Care nursing home along the north side of the street at 701 Sequoyah Road. At that location, Soddy Daisy’s right-of-way is more than 100 feet wide. By abandoning 50 feet and giving it to the nursing home, additional parking can be created.

Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. was set as the date for the first round of condemnation hearings the city will hold. Owners of property that is not in compliance with the city’s codes have already been notified multiple times and have been given ample opportunity to make the needed changes and improvements, said Ms. Cagle. The last step, when all else has failed, is to cite the owner to the condemnation board, which is made up of the commissioners. To date, there are around 12-14 properties on the list to be condemned. At the first meeting, five cases will be heard. The city manager said that most of the condemnations concern vacant property or absentee landlords.

The recent heavy rains are causing problems in Soddy Daisy. The city manager said many phone calls have been received about flooding and downed trees. The public works department is made up of 11 people, she said, who do a great job in resolving the problems. But one resident who lives at the intersection of Clayton and Wall Street came to the meeting Thursday night asking for help.

The water flow in his neighborhood has been altered, he said, because heavy rain water has become a problem in the area, running down his driveway and into the garage. Water has also pushed down a neighbor’s stone wall and carried away multiple ricks of firewood. The water appears to be coming from a mountain in front of his home.

Several of the commissioners have been aware of the problem for several months and have inspected the problem area along with Public Works Director Steve Grant. Bulldozing has taken place and has changed the water flow and there is no doubt that the water is originating from the mountain, said Commissioner Gene Shipley.

The city officials agreed to do what they can to remedy the problem, but City Attorney Sam Elliott said the only work the city can do is on its right-of-way. An owner has the right of a remedy if natural flow of water is altered, he said, but that is a civil matter between the property owners who are involved. Another suggestion was to involve water quality personnel.

Another Soddy Daisy property owner asked for stop signs to be placed along Wall Street to slow down cars that routinely speed. She said there are many children who live there and one child has already been hit by a car. Police Chief Phillip Hamrick agreed to monitor the road.