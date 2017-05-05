Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, May 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES

1260 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION ON ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT))

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BARFIELD, WILLIAM SCOTT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

641 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BRUCE, JEREMY RAY

6940 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

---

CAMPBELL, DREW HARTLEY

420 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CANNON, JOHNNY LEE

3609 SHERIDAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE

3922 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CHUBB, MONTEZ

2613 N.

ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE1205 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---COLLINS, EDWARD DEWIGHT4716 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435103Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---COPPINGER, DANIEL ERIC8475 FENWICK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAUGHTERY, BRIAN DUANE11145 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE2119 OLTAWAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---DODD, LENA M4215 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE1105 N HAWTHORNE ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL829 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ERVIN, JOEL DESHAWN3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---GASCY, CARLOS N3 CIRCLE WOOD TUSCALOOSA, 35405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE14 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA---GREENE, ALISHA FAYE174 COUNTY ROAD 611 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE---HALE, BOSSIE3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG ROBBERY)---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY1706 MULLBURY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---HALL, WILLIE T4816 TEMPLE STREET SAVANNAH, 31405Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS5409 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEAR---HAWKINS, KEUNSHA SYMONE4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---HEALAN, DANIEL TYLER72 VICKY LANE RINGGOLD, 30786Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION PROHIBITED WEAP---HORTON, SHANNON MARIE214 WAWONA DR WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWARD, CIANA DAWN510 OVERTON DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIKHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN213 FRAWLEY ROAD P.O. BOX 90094 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KNOX, ERIC SCOTT7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE820 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)---LINDSEY, DEDRICK1107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTHEFT OVER $1000---MANG, CUONG KIM1804 N CONCORD RD CLEVELAND, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MARTIN, ADELAIDE LOUISE1103 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON292 CLOVER DALE RD N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES---MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE807 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023906Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE8996 HANSLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PACE, ERICA J2260 MCINTYRE LANE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE5009 MARYLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL3210 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PATTERSON, DAVID JOHN9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 78 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN306 MAPLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---REEVES, MARTIN ALLAN1535 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES---RICHARD, BRETT ALLAN7133 TINDERFOOT TRAP OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RICHERT, CHRISTINA M500 W ML KING BLVD APT 90 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON735 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SANDERS, TAMMY FAYE4500 PONTIAC DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOFFENSIVE TOUCHING---SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE2506 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061121Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIMONDS, JOSHUA L181 COUNTY ROAD 511 ETOWAH, 373315420Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT ON POLICEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---STEWART, ANTHONY LEON7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWAFFORD, FRANKLIN TARAN4008 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112109Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TAYLOR, NELSON DEWAYNE820 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, TYLER DEWANE2529 FEGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL2209 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VINCENT, BENNIE RAY9308 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---WALLER, CID FRANCISCO727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WARD, HEATHER ASHLEY4115 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374163309Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---WHITE, MONICA GAYE8362 RANDALL COURT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, QUINTON LAVUNTE4415 DRUMMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, JEFFERY LYNN8821 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD862 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WRIGHT, AMANDA LYNN7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT

