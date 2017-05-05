Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Friday, May 5, 2017 57.4°F   rain   Light Rain

Friday, May 5, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION ON ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT))
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BARFIELD, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/16/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
CAMPBELL, DREW HARTLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANNON, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/25/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/08/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHUBB, MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
COPPINGER, DANIEL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DODD, LENA M
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, JOEL DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, ALISHA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

HALL, WILLIE T
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/06/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAWKINS, KEUNSHA SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HEALAN, DANIEL TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
HORTON, SHANNON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, CIANA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
LINDSEY, DEDRICK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • THEFT OVER $1000

MANG, CUONG KIM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/02/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MARTIN, ADELAIDE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PACE, ERICA J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATTERSON, DAVID JOHN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMONDS, JOSHUA L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR, NELSON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, TYLER DEWANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VINCENT, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/01/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WARD, HEATHER ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
WHITE, MONICA GAYE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, QUINTON LAVUNTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, JEFFERY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WRIGHT, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT



Breaking News

