Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
1260 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION ON ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT))
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BARFIELD, WILLIAM SCOTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
641 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY
6940 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
---
CAMPBELL, DREW HARTLEY
420 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CANNON, JOHNNY LEE
3609 SHERIDAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE
3922 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CHUBB, MONTEZ
2613 N.
ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE
1205 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
COLLINS, EDWARD DEWIGHT
4716 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435103
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
COPPINGER, DANIEL ERIC
8475 FENWICK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAUGHTERY, BRIAN DUANE
11145 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
2119 OLTAWAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DODD, LENA M
4215 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE
1105 N HAWTHORNE ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL
829 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERVIN, JOEL DESHAWN
3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GASCY, CARLOS N
3 CIRCLE WOOD TUSCALOOSA, 35405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE
14 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
469 CLIFF ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
---
GREENE, ALISHA FAYE
174 COUNTY ROAD 611 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
HALE, BOSSIE
3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG ROBBERY)
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1706 MULLBURY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
HALL, WILLIE T
4816 TEMPLE STREET SAVANNAH, 31405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS
5409 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAWKINS, KEUNSHA SYMONE
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HEALAN, DANIEL TYLER
72 VICKY LANE RINGGOLD, 30786
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION PROHIBITED WEAP
---
HORTON, SHANNON MARIE
214 WAWONA DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, CIANA DAWN
510 OVERTON DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIK
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN
213 FRAWLEY ROAD P.O. BOX 90094 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE
820 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
LINDSEY, DEDRICK
1107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THEFT OVER $1000
---
MANG, CUONG KIM
1804 N CONCORD RD CLEVELAND, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MARTIN, ADELAIDE LOUISE
1103 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON
292 CLOVER DALE RD N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
---
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
807 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023906
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE
8996 HANSLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PACE, ERICA J
2260 MCINTYRE LANE CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
5009 MARYLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
3210 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PATTERSON, DAVID JOHN
9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 78 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
306 MAPLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
REEVES, MARTIN ALLAN
1535 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
---
RICHARD, BRETT ALLAN
7133 TINDERFOOT TRAP OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RICHERT, CHRISTINA M
500 W ML KING BLVD APT 90 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
735 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDERS, TAMMY FAYE
4500 PONTIAC DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OFFENSIVE TOUCHING
---
SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE
2506 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061121
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIMONDS, JOSHUA L
181 COUNTY ROAD 511 ETOWAH, 373315420
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT ON POLICE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, FRANKLIN TARAN
4008 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112109
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, NELSON DEWAYNE
820 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, TYLER DEWANE
2529 FEGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
2209 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VINCENT, BENNIE RAY
9308 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WARD, HEATHER ASHLEY
4115 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374163309
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
WHITE, MONICA GAYE
8362 RANDALL COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, QUINTON LAVUNTE
4415 DRUMMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, JEFFERY LYNN
8821 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD
862 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WRIGHT, AMANDA LYNN
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
