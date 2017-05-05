Chattanooga Pays Tribute To Military For 68th Consecutive Year

Friday, May 5, 2017

Chattanooga paid tribute to the military with a downtown parade for the 68th consecutive year on a chilly, drizzly Friday morning.

Hundreds still lined the parade route along Market Street for the annual Armed Forces Day Parade.

There were over 100 entries in this year's march.

A pre-parade flyover with F16s from Dobbins Air Force that was to have featured Major General Richard Scobee, son of Chattanooga resident June Scobee Rodgers, had to be called off due to low clouds.

This year's event paid tribute to the Air Force.

There was a luncheon at the Convention Center following the parade.