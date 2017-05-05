Chattanooga Pays Tribute To Military For 68th Consecutive Year

 Friday, May 5, 2017 56.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanooga paid tribute to the military with a downtown parade for the 68th consecutive year on a chilly, drizzly Friday morning.

Hundreds still lined the parade route along Market Street for the annual Armed Forces Day Parade.

There were over 100 entries in this year's march.

A pre-parade flyover with F16s from Dobbins Air Force that was to have featured Major General Richard Scobee, son of Chattanooga resident June Scobee Rodgers, had to be called off due to low clouds.

This year's event paid tribute to the Air Force.

There was a luncheon at the Convention Center following the parade.


PHOTOS: Chattanooga's 68th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade

Bradley County Commission Meeting To Be Held May 8

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Bradley County Commission Meeting To Be Held May 8

The Bradley County Commission and Cleveland City Council will meet on Monday, May 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge.   Chamber of Commerce Vice President Doug Berry will provide an update on Spring Branch Industrial Park.   Bradley County Director of Schools Dr. Linda Cash and GOAL Academy Principal Kyle Page will brief members of both legislative bodies on the plans ... (click for more)

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fight! Keep Our Children

The Shelby County Department of Education just announced it will close three charter schools and begin the closure process for three more Memphis high schools --- Carver, Northside and Messick. The disheartening news – plus the fact a principal for one of the state-run schools was just found to be a felon – has caused Memphis legislator Antonio Parkinson to publicly call for the ... (click for more)

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Thursday night elimination game between Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Friday night at the same time at Walker Valley High School. The change means Ooltewah will play the Friday winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a best-of-three series. Bradley Central faces Walker Valley at 4 p.m. in the other best-of-three series. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Nails Down Final Seeds

(Story has been updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (27-5, ... (click for more)


