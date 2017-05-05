Westside Shop Owner Offers Space For Police Precinct

Friday, May 5, 2017

The owner of the shut-down Westside Shop is offering space for a police precinct in conjunction with being able to reopen, officials in the District Attorney's Office said.

Officials stated, "Today, the District Attorney General met with owners of the building that houses the Westside Shop. Although the law prevents us from discussing specifics of a pending case, I can provide new information related to the story that does not involve the accusations against the store owner.

"As a result of today's meeting, the property owners are offering to house a police substation rent free. They have volunteered to provide police with surveillance cameras and monitors and will even throw in a coffee pot. The DA has made the Chattanooga Police Department and Mayor Andy Berke aware of the offer and provided the contact information so the city can reach out to the owners.

"For those unfamiliar with the specifics of the building, it is the size of a small strip mall. The only portion currently rented is the space that houses the Westside Shop. The building owners are offering all the unused space to CPD."