Westside Shop Owner Offers Space For Police Precinct

Friday, May 5, 2017

The owner of the shut-down Westside Shop is offering space for a police precinct in conjunction with being able to reopen, officials in the District Attorney's Office said.

Officials stated, "Today, the District Attorney General met with owners of the building that houses the Westside Shop. Although the law prevents us from discussing specifics of a pending case, I can provide new information related to the story that does not involve the accusations against the store owner. 

"As a result of today's meeting, the property owners are offering to house a police substation rent free. They have volunteered to provide police with surveillance cameras and monitors and will even throw in a coffee pot. The DA has made the Chattanooga Police Department and Mayor Andy Berke aware of the offer and provided the contact information so the city can reach out to the owners. 

"For those unfamiliar with the specifics of the building,  it is the size of a small strip mall. The only portion currently rented is the space that houses the Westside Shop. The building owners are offering all the unused space to CPD."

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : PLANNING a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend ... (click for more)

In a letter to School Board Chairman Steve Highlander, UnifiEd called on the Hamilton County Board of Education "for the immediate release of its plan for the school superintendent search and selection process. The call comes after the board’s move this week to trim the list of candidates by private email." The group said, "In the absence of a public plan for the search ... (click for more)

Three first-round games in the District 5-3A softball tournament were postponed by rain on Friday and rescheduled for Saturday morning at home sites for the highest-seeded teams. “It’s raining up here again,” Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale said Friday afternoon. “We had gotten the water off the field earlier, but it just couldn’t take any more rain. The last band is supposed ... (click for more)

EDITOR'S NOTE : For the second straight day the District 5-3A baseball tournament baseball game matching Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton was postponed Friday by rain. The game will be played Saturday at noon at Walker Valley High School. The best-of-three series pitting Ooltewah and the Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton winner and Bradley and Walker Valley are slated Sunday ... (click for more)


