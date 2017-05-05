Friday, May 5, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift condition

of Ordinance No.

13080 of previous Case No. 2016-090 located at 5461 Hixson Pike,more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)b. 2017-055 Berry Engineers, LLC, Ben Berry, and Sanatan Park, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1518 and 1528 Hickory Valley Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and SpecialPermits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunicationsfacilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wirelesscommunications with telecommunications facilities and to delete and replace wordingin additional listed sections within all division zones of Article V that allow such useas a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to delete andreplace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code.

e. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections

32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises

for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for

publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding

sidewalk clear zone.



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2017-2018

Community Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership Act Funds and Emergency

Solutions Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

(HUD), and program income, all totaling approximately $3,218,196.00, as shown

more fully hereinbelow.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



b. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, David

Hudson, and Don Conley and appointments of Joe Boshears, John Coffelt, Brian

Bush, Jamie Blanton, and Brandon Bacon to the Stormwater Board. (Revised)



PLANNING



c. 2017-053 Bobby Adamson of Adamson Developers, LLC (Special Exceptions

Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential

Planned Unit Development for properties located at 4550, 4588, and 4598 Midland

Pike, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by

Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

execute a Consent to Assignment of Contract No. W-09-011-201 (Orchard Knob

Pump Station Improvements Resolution No. 28530) from Layne Heavy Civil, Inc. to

Reycon Partners, LLC and any other required documents in connection with the

assignment of the contract. (District 8)



e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Thomas

Brothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-15-012-201, East 14 th

Street Improvements and Streetscape, for a decreased amount of $18,991.50, for a

revised contract amount not to exceed $267,401.50, and to release the contingency

amount of $30,000.00. (District 8)

Transportation



f. A resolution authorizing Brian Welch on behalf of property owner, Tyler Smith, to

use temporarily the right-of-way located at 115 Maryland Street for the purpose of

accessing the properties for clean-up, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made

a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)



g. A resolution authorizing Joshua Rudisin on behalf of property owner, Amir Eric

Taslimi, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 612 E. Main Street for the

purpose of installing an overhanging canopy, as shown on the maps attached hereto

and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)



h. A resolution authorizing property owner, Bryan Boyd, to use temporarily the

right-of-way located at 336 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard for the purpose of

placing chairs and a railing for sidewalk seating, as shown on the maps attached

hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)



VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)



IX. Purchases.



X. Other Business.



XI. Committee Reports.



XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



XIV. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



3. Minute Approval.



4 Special Presentation.



5. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift condition

of Ordinance No. 13080 of previous Case No. 2016-090 located at 5461 Hixson Pike,

more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)



b. 2017-055 Berry Engineers, LLC, Ben Berry, and Sanatan Park, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 1518 and 1528 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly

described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



c. 2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and

recommended for denial by Staff)

2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)



d. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and Special

Permits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunications

facilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wireless

communications with telecommunications facilities and to delete and replace wording

in additional listed sections within all division zones of Article V that allow such use

as a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to delete and

replace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code.



e. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections

32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises

for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for

publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding

sidewalk clear zone.



6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution to rename the North River Soccer Complex to the Dupont Park,

Cleveland T. Grimes Soccer Complex, The Sinks, in honor of Cleveland T. Grimes

and his service to the community and dedication to soccer which resulted in the

development and use of this recreational facility for our citizens.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Wright

Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.

W-16-015-201, Replacement Roofing Systems for Operation and Control Building

MBWWTP, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $803.95, for a

revised contract amount not to exceed $90,724.95, and to release the remaining

contingency of $8,196.05. (District 1)



c. A resolution to rename the 8600 to 8800 block of Winterberry Road to 8600 to 8800

block of Winterberry Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-03. (District 4)



d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for SAK

Construction, LLC of O’Fallon, MO, relative to Contract No. W-09-015-201, Carter

Street CSOTF Sewer Rehabilitation, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased

amount of $18,750.68, and to release the contingency of $35,000.00, for a revised

contract amount not to exceed $327,829.32. (District 7)



e. A resolution to authorize year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanket

contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services, Contract No.

E-16-001-401 for (1) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure, Inc.;

(2) Arcadis, US, Inc.; (3) ASA Engineer and Consultants, Inc.; (4) Barge, Waggoner,

Sumner & Cannon, Inc.; (5) CD Technical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7)

McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering; (10) Vaughn &

Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc.; and (11) Volkert, Inc. based on the five (5)

categories of major construction designation that each consultant qualified for to

perform, for renewal of the eleven (11), one (1) year blanket contracts for these

professional services estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11)

professional firms for use by all departments.

Transportation



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into an agreement with Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative to

Contract No. T-15-013-101 for professional services associated with downtown

one-way to two-way conversion, in the amount of $69,500.00. (Districts 7 & 8)



8. Departmental Reports:



a. Public Works.



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 23, 2017.



13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



14. Adjournment.





