Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift condition
of Ordinance No.
13080 of previous Case No. 2016-090 located at 5461 Hixson Pike,
more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
b. 2017-055 Berry Engineers, LLC, Ben Berry, and Sanatan Park, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1518 and 1528 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and Special
Permits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunications
facilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wireless
communications with telecommunications facilities and to delete and replace wording
in additional listed sections within all division zones of Article V that allow such use
as a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to delete and
replace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code.
e. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections
32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises
for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for
publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding
sidewalk clear zone.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2017-2018
Community Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership Act Funds and Emergency
Solutions Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
(HUD), and program income, all totaling approximately $3,218,196.00, as shown
more fully hereinbelow.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
b. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, David
Hudson, and Don Conley and appointments of Joe Boshears, John Coffelt, Brian
Bush, Jamie Blanton, and Brandon Bacon to the Stormwater Board. (Revised)
PLANNING
c. 2017-053 Bobby Adamson of Adamson Developers, LLC (Special Exceptions
Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential
Planned Unit Development for properties located at 4550, 4588, and 4598 Midland
Pike, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a Consent to Assignment of Contract No. W-09-011-201 (Orchard Knob
Pump Station Improvements Resolution No. 28530) from Layne Heavy Civil, Inc. to
Reycon Partners, LLC and any other required documents in connection with the
assignment of the contract. (District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Thomas
Brothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-15-012-201, East 14 th
Street Improvements and Streetscape, for a decreased amount of $18,991.50, for a
revised contract amount not to exceed $267,401.50, and to release the contingency
amount of $30,000.00. (District 8)
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing Brian Welch on behalf of property owner, Tyler Smith, to
use temporarily the right-of-way located at 115 Maryland Street for the purpose of
accessing the properties for clean-up, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made
a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
g. A resolution authorizing Joshua Rudisin on behalf of property owner, Amir Eric
Taslimi, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 612 E. Main Street for the
purpose of installing an overhanging canopy, as shown on the maps attached hereto
and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
h. A resolution authorizing property owner, Bryan Boyd, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located at 336 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard for the purpose of
placing chairs and a railing for sidewalk seating, as shown on the maps attached
hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution to rename the North River Soccer Complex to the Dupont Park,
Cleveland T. Grimes Soccer Complex, The Sinks, in honor of Cleveland T. Grimes
and his service to the community and dedication to soccer which resulted in the
development and use of this recreational facility for our citizens.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Wright
Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.
W-16-015-201, Replacement Roofing Systems for Operation and Control Building
MBWWTP, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $803.95, for a
revised contract amount not to exceed $90,724.95, and to release the remaining
contingency of $8,196.05. (District 1)
c. A resolution to rename the 8600 to 8800 block of Winterberry Road to 8600 to 8800
block of Winterberry Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-03. (District 4)
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for SAK
Construction, LLC of O’Fallon, MO, relative to Contract No. W-09-015-201, Carter
Street CSOTF Sewer Rehabilitation, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased
amount of $18,750.68, and to release the contingency of $35,000.00, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $327,829.32. (District 7)
e. A resolution to authorize year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanket
contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services, Contract No.
E-16-001-401 for (1) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure, Inc.;
(2) Arcadis, US, Inc.; (3) ASA Engineer and Consultants, Inc.; (4) Barge, Waggoner,
Sumner & Cannon, Inc.; (5) CD Technical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7)
McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering; (10) Vaughn &
Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc.; and (11) Volkert, Inc. based on the five (5)
categories of major construction designation that each consultant qualified for to
perform, for renewal of the eleven (11), one (1) year blanket contracts for these
professional services estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11)
professional firms for use by all departments.
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative to
Contract No. T-15-013-101 for professional services associated with downtown
one-way to two-way conversion, in the amount of $69,500.00. (Districts 7 & 8)
8. Departmental Reports:
a. Public Works.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.