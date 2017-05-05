 Friday, May 5, 2017 51.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Colin Shannon Taken Into Custody In Home Invasion, Drug Case

Friday, May 5, 2017
Colin Marcus Shannon
Colin Marcus Shannon

Police have charged 22-year-old Colin Marcus Shannon in connection with a March 13 home invasion and with drug possession at Diamond Billiards on Hixson Pike on Wednesday.

He is charged with especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal impersonation and two counts of theft of property. He is also charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Police earlier charged Devante D. Brown with involvement in the home invasion in which the victims said the invaders hollered out that they were police.

In the incident, Zachery Jimerson said he was staying with his friend, Dakota Dyer, at his home on Selcer Road.

He said they heard screams outside "Chattanooga Police" and several men rushed in.

He said he was accosted by a white male wearing a bandana around his face. He said the man was very pale and had red hair. He said the man screamed for his wallet as he was pointing a handgun at him. He said the man began to pistol whip him in the face.

He said the man cleaned out his wallet and told him they "didn't want to come back again."

Dakota Dyer and his girlfriend Kadie Stalyon also said the men rushed in the residence after identifying themselves as police. Dyer said all the men in the house had semi-automatic weapons.

He said he was grabbed and a gun was pointed at him. He was asked to lie down on the floor in the hallway. He said one of the invaders then kicked in a door to the room where Jimerson was staying. He said he could hear Jimerson being beaten in the next room.

He said one of the men spoke to him and apologized for coming into his home.

The invaders then left after taking about $600 from Dyer and an undisclosed amount from Jimerson.

Dyer said he looked outside and saw Shannon, identified as a longtime friend and schoolmate of both he and Jimerson.

He said he recognized the voice of Nathan Hunter Smith, also a longtime friend and schoolmate. He said he never saw his face because it was covered, but he said his voice is unmistakable.

Dyer said he was aware that Smith and Jimerson recently had problems over Jimerson's girlfriend's drink being spiked with something after a recent party.

Ms. Stalyon said just before the door was kicked she ran into a closet and covered herself with clothes as she was in fear for her life.

Police found a box of Marlboror Special Blend, which Dyer said is the brand regularly used by Smith.

Jimerson said the man in the bandana was definitely Smith. 

He said a black male who took part in the home invasion was Devante Brown, identified as a friend of Shannon. 

In the narcotics incident, police said they found Shannon in the bar and took him outside. A pill bottle with 18 pills inside and no name on it was found in his pocket. Shannon said the pills were oxymorphone and he did not have a prescription for them.

Several small baggies were found in his wallet.

 


