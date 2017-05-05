 Friday, May 5, 2017 51.3°F   overcast   Overcast

City Considering Converting 7 Downtown Street Sections From One-Way To Two-Way

Friday, May 5, 2017

The city is considering converting seven sections of downtown streets from one way to two-way.

The City Council on May 16 is to consider a resolution on hiring the engineering firm of Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon to study the conversion. Cost of the study is $69,500.

Officials said some of the conversions could lead to expanded bicycle lanes and additional vehicle parking.

City officials said "time is of the essence" and the study would start within 10 days of getting the approvals.

A scoping meeting was held at the BWSC-Chattanooga office with city of Chattanooga staff last Dec. 21 to discuss the project. Based on discussions with city staff, the study area includes:

- 8th Street between Chestnut Street and Houston Street;

- 7th Street between Pine Street and Georgia Avenue;

- 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Lookout Street;

- 5th Street between Market Street and Georgia Avenue;

- Walnut Street between 5th Street and Georgia Avenue;

- Lindsay Street between Vine Street and Houston Street;

- Houston Street between Vine Street and Market Street.

The corridors total 2.66 miles in length, and contain approximately 19 existing signalized intersections that could potentially require modification, it was stated.

Officials said, "BWSC will conduct an analysis of the Study Area and recommend which roadway segments to convert to two-way operation, and a phasing schedule for implementation.

"The city of Chattanooga will provide all background information for use in the analysis, including, but not limited to aerial imagery and GIS data; existing intersection turning movement counts; crash data; existing sign inventory; existing signal timing information, and existing signal plans.

"BWSC will compile, review, and analyze all available city data. This will include: an analysis of traffic flow of the downtown network including traffic capacity analyses for the existing conditions and proposed scenarios.

"V/C and Level of Service results will be reported. Corridor travel time changes will be detailed. Synchro/SimTraffic videos will be produced showing before and after flow through the study area. Signal warrant analyses will be performed at lower volume intersections to evaluate the potential for signal removal."

There will be an evaluation of the crash data as provided by the city.

BWSC will prepare a report summarizing the results and recommendations for modifications to the corridors in the study area including benefits to street conversion, preliminary recommendations for bicycle facilities, additional parking, or wider sidewalks; and effects of conversion on traffic flow for presentation at a public meeting.


