 Saturday, May 6, 2017 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKER, JARROD DEWAYNE 
7726 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL 
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434717 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEAL, GEORGE LEON 
2407 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
BEAN, ALEXANDER CORY 
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR 
718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BORNSTEIN, ANTHONY MICHAEL 
6611 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, NEALSON KEITH 
63 GWEN DRIVE CATOOSA, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHAPMAN, MALIK MARQUEZ 
3573 RED CLOVER PLACE COLUMBUS, 43224 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLE, WESLEY BRANDON 
1955 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
---
CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS 
1914 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, JARRETT D 
103 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 
4110 GREENBRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT 
3612 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE 
2613 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT 
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044328 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL 
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GAVOLA, GREGORY GERARD 
2325 LAURELTON CREEK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374214121 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY 
655 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
HEADRICK, STEVE L 
9416 SEASONS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL 
1717 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JENKINS, JAMES CODY 
4124 PITTMAN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE 
404 W 2ND ST JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA 
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE 
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCKAY, JOSHUA 
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NELSON, RONALD JEROME 
822 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES 
1369 SOLAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PETTY, DANIEL KYLE 
1012 PALMER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM 
2641 LONG ST, APT.

117 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
RUTH, ROENG 
1003 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE 
4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SICAXEP, ROBERTO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
TATE, RONNIE LEON 
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO 
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW 
8112 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN 
336 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, RAYMOND ALFONSO 
5523 MILLER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT 
608 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BEAN, ALEXANDER CORY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BORNSTEIN, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, NEALSON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAPMAN, MALIK MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLE, WESLEY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JARRETT D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/19/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
HEADRICK, STEVE L
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/18/1952
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
JENKINS, JAMES CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKAY, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/26/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NELSON, RONALD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/04/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETTY, DANIEL KYLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
RUTH, ROENG
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/01/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SICAXEP, ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TATE, RONNIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE

THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
TONEY, LORI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, RAYMOND ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


May 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 5, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 5, 2017

Colin Shannon Taken Into Custody In Home Invasion, Drug Case


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKER, JARROD DEWAYNE  7726 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Police have charged 22-year-old Colin Marcus Shannon in connection with a March 13 home invasion and with drug possession at Diamond Billiards on Hixson Pike on Wednesday. He is charged with ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKER, JARROD DEWAYNE  7726 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL  4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434717  Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : PLANNING a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend ... (click for more)

Opinion

Another HCDE Superintendent Saga

Here we go again.   The thrill, drama, and controversy of selecting another school superintendent.   It is so predictable of local government and their agencies to search for an out of town fixer. For some reason, government believes that our region does not have talented or savvy enough managers to correct the debacle called Hamilton County Department of Education. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sparrow At Starbucks

On a chilly morning in a spectacular May, I feel the need to share an email that was sent to me by someone I adore. I get an amazing mix for emails every day and my biggest regret as a writer is that I wish I had the time to thank each person for thinking of me. This one has been around for a while but it makes me glow every time. The only think I can liken its magnetism to is ... (click for more)

Sports

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Openers Postponed

Three first-round games in the District 5-3A softball tournament were postponed by rain on Friday and rescheduled for Saturday morning at home sites for the highest-seeded teams. “It’s raining up here again,” Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale said Friday afternoon. “We had gotten the water off the field earlier, but it just couldn’t take any more rain. The last band is supposed ... (click for more)

Soddy-Daisy, East Hamilton Win, Stay Alive In 5-3A Baseball Tourney

EDITOR'S NOTE : For the second straight day the District 5-3A baseball tournament baseball game matching Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton was postponed Friday by rain. The game will be played Saturday at noon at Walker Valley High School. The best-of-three series pitting Ooltewah and the Soddy-Daisy and East Hamilton winner and Bradley and Walker Valley are slated Sunday ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors