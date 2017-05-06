Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKER, JARROD DEWAYNE
7726 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434717
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEAL, GEORGE LEON
2407 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
BEAN, ALEXANDER CORY
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BORNSTEIN, ANTHONY MICHAEL
6611 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, NEALSON KEITH
63 GWEN DRIVE CATOOSA, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHAPMAN, MALIK MARQUEZ
3573 RED CLOVER PLACE COLUMBUS, 43224
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLE, WESLEY BRANDON
1955 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
---
CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS
1914 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, JARRETT D
103 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
4110 GREENBRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT
3612 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
2613 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044328
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GAVOLA, GREGORY GERARD
2325 LAURELTON CREEK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374214121
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
655 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
HEADRICK, STEVE L
9416 SEASONS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
1717 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JENKINS, JAMES CODY
4124 PITTMAN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE
404 W 2ND ST JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCKAY, JOSHUA
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NELSON, RONALD JEROME
822 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PETTY, DANIEL KYLE
1012 PALMER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM
2641 LONG ST, APT.
117 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
RUTH, ROENG
1003 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SICAXEP, ROBERTO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
TATE, RONNIE LEON
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
8112 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN
336 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, RAYMOND ALFONSO
5523 MILLER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
608 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
