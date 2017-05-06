Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

117 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1000---RUTH, ROENG1003 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SICAXEP, ROBERTOUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---TATE, RONNIE LEON2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE---THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW8112 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---TONEY, LORI LYNN336 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEST, ZETTA FRANCES3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, RAYMOND ALFONSO5523 MILLER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT608 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BEAN, ALEXANDER CORY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BORNSTEIN, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, NEALSON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAPMAN, MALIK MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLE, WESLEY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JARRETT D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/19/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500) HEADRICK, STEVE L

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/18/1952

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 JENKINS, JAMES CODY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCKAY, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/26/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NELSON, RONALD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/04/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PETTY, DANIEL KYLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000 RUTH, ROENG

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/01/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SICAXEP, ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE TATE, RONNIE LEON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/20/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE