Saturday, May 6, 2017

Houses along Somerville Avenue will fall soon

The former Loft Restaurant and a line of older homes on Somerville Avenue in North Chattanooga are making way for a new four-story apartment complex.

Five Points at Northshore will have 185 units.

Morgan Construction is in charge of the project.

The Loft, that was long operated by Hamid Andalib, has already been knocked down.

The homes that are within the construction fence will go next.