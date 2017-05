Saturday, May 6, 2017

The speaker for the Lincoln Day Dinner of the Hamilton County Republican Party will be Nancy Pence-Fritsch, the mother of Vice President Mike Pence.

It will be Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo's Imperial Room.

The county GOP is still selling tickets and tables.

Officials said, "Please call us at 423.266.9351 or email hcgop@hcgop.com"