County School Board To Begin Superintendent Interviews By Skype On Monday

Saturday, May 6, 2017

The County School Board will begin interviewing nine finalists for superintendent on Monday evening.

The board will interview three candidates each Monday for the next three Mondays with each one getting an hour each.

The interviews will mainly be by Skype.

Candidates on Monday, starting at 5 p.m., will be Stuart Greenberg, Alan Coverstone and Natasha Baker.

The following Monday it will be Wayne Johnson, Clifford Davis and Bryan Johnson.

The final Monday the schedule includes Jack Elsey, Kirk Kelly and Timothy Gadson.

The interviews will be from the superintendent's conference room at Bonny Oaks.

The public is invited to attend.