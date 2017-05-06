 Saturday, May 6, 2017 54.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County School Board To Begin Superintendent Interviews By Skype On Monday

Saturday, May 6, 2017

The County School Board will begin interviewing nine finalists for superintendent on Monday evening.

The board will interview three candidates each Monday for the next three Mondays with each one getting an hour each.

The interviews will mainly be by Skype.

Candidates on Monday, starting at 5 p.m., will be Stuart Greenberg, Alan Coverstone and Natasha Baker.

The following Monday it will be Wayne Johnson, Clifford Davis and Bryan Johnson.

The final Monday the schedule includes Jack Elsey, Kirk Kelly and Timothy Gadson.

The interviews will be from the superintendent's conference room at Bonny Oaks.

The public is invited to attend.


The former Loft Restaurant and a line of older homes on Somerville Avenue in North Chattanooga are making way for a new four-story apartment complex. Five Points at Northshore will have 185 units. Morgan Construction is in charge of the project. The Loft, that was long operated by Hamid Andalib, has already been knocked down. The homes that are within the construction ... (click for more)

Opinion

Another HCDE Superintendent Saga

Here we go again.   The thrill, drama, and controversy of selecting another school superintendent.   It is so predictable of local government and their agencies to search for an out of town fixer. For some reason, government believes that our region does not have talented or savvy enough managers to correct the debacle called Hamilton County Department of Education. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sparrow At Starbucks

On a chilly morning in a spectacular May, I feel the need to share an email that was sent to me by someone I adore. I get an amazing mix for emails every day and my biggest regret as a writer is that I wish I had the time to thank each person for thinking of me. This one has been around for a while but it makes me glow every time. The only think I can liken its magnetism to is ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Smacks Soddy-Daisy 11-2 In 5-3A Baseball

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Opportunity knocked on two doors Saturday. East Hamilton answered and runs flooded in. Soddy-Daisy got caught napping and was unable to heed a mail-pouch full of chances delivered to its front porch. As a result, the fifth-seeded Hurricanes bullied their way into the best-of-three series opposite top-seed Ooltewah with an 11-2 rout of the Trojans ... (click for more)

Parrott's Perfect Game Leads Central In 6-AA Softball

They at least got to play one softball game at Hixson Saturday afternoon. What had started out as a beautiful spring day without a cloud in the sky turned into a monsoon later in the afternoon and as a result, one game was played in the District 6-AA softball tournament while the second game has been bumped back to Monday afternoon at 4. Top-seeded Central, who has one of ... (click for more)


