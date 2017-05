Saturday, May 6, 2017

A Walker County detention officer has been charged with shooting and killing his son.

Pat Wooten is facing a charge of malice murder in the death of Lance Wooten.

The incident happened on Saturday on Hood Avenue at Chickamauga.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest. He was dead at the scene.

Pat Wooten is a former Chickamauga police officer.

The GBI is handling the case.