Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID

38 WINDTRACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM

2110 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL

6353 KISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

---

BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE

7155 SHEPARD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

8108 GLADYS LN CHATTNAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CASTILLO, KAYLA NAOMI

1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

CHUBBS, TAMECEA MICHELLE

3620 FOUNTIAN AVE #106 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)

---

COVERT, CLANCY JAMES

634 N VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153902

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE

3922 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

CRAWFORD, ABIGAIL MARIA

508 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CYRUS, CAMILLE MARGARET

620 N VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DURHAM, JAMES ALAN

116 BIG ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN

1710 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FULCHER, CLAYTON

1114 HAVEN HILLS LANE E RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

GARCIA-RAMIREZ, RICARDO

1161 WILSON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GEARY, DAVID LEE

709 ASHBOORK DR HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ORANGE CO FL)

---

GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT

7464 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GREEN, DEQUAN MALIK

1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HESTER, JANET M

3804 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

IGOU, MASON MICHAEL

1003 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION9POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

JAVIER-NEFLALI, MACORIO CHAN

4106 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

JOHNSON, BILLY DEWAYNE

13315 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

---

KAISER, MICHAEL JAMES

190 CRESCENT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY

2530 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30740

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LOCKE, KELLY CLAY

212 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MOORE, LEBRONDIA

4115 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MVUYEKURE, ALEX

1114 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NOLAN, MELODY JOANN

1797 US 127 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

---

PARKER, MICHAEL WAYNE

258 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 37401

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PECK, ROBERT GEORGE

3822 MONTVIEW DRIVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 374071160

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PELLOT, VICTOR

316 ST MARKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

PETERSON, KEITH LUJUAN

3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

---

PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN

7714 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PONDER, ALLYSON LEIGH

722 FEDERAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374052927

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

RABY, JESSICA ANN

110 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

RICKS, DILAN MICAH

6014 RIDGEVIEW CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SEXTON, DONALD ROY

4734 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT

2015 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER

435 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041904

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME

1510 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

205 WEBB WHEELER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374121604

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATESSPEEDINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---VICENTE-SONTAY, SANTOS2906 HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA1403 EAST 28 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---WOUGHTER, JAMIE ANN2816 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)