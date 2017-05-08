Firefighters Pull Man From Burning Home

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, with reports that someone might still be inside. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 2603 7th Ave., heavy smoke and fire was visible.





So the firefighters went around the side of the small house and forced their way in through a side window. Once inside, the firefighters conducted a primary search and found an adult male toward the rear of the house. The firefighters carried the victim to another window and handed him off to other firefighters. Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan said the firefighters initially tried to force their way in through the front door, but could not get in.





The victim was rushed to Erlanger Hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Firefighters said the victim had serious injuries. A pet dog also perished in the blaze.





An estimate on the dollar loss from the fire was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga police and EPB also provided valuable assistance on the scene.



