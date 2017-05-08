 Monday, May 8, 2017 49.8°F   clear   Clear

Firefighters Pull Man From Burning Home

Monday, May 8, 2017
- photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman
 Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, with reports that someone might still be inside. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 2603 7th Ave., heavy smoke and fire was visible. 

Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan said the firefighters initially tried to force their way in through the front door, but could not get in.
So the firefighters went around the side of the small house and forced their way in through a side window. Once inside, the firefighters conducted a primary search and found an adult male toward the rear of the house. The firefighters carried the victim to another window and handed him off to other firefighters. 

The victim was rushed to Erlanger Hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Firefighters said the victim had serious injuries. A pet dog also perished in the blaze.

An estimate on the dollar loss from the fire was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga police and EPB also provided valuable assistance on the scene. 


Opinion

Another HCDE Superintendent Saga

Here we go again.   The thrill, drama, and controversy of selecting another school superintendent.   It is so predictable of local government and their agencies to search for an out of town fixer. For some reason, government believes that our region does not have talented or savvy enough managers to correct the debacle called Hamilton County Department of Education. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pick A New Captain

Both pages of the Times Free Press editorial pages scorned the Hamilton County School Board  on Sunday  in what really amounts to “a big to-do over nothing.” Board chairman Steve Highlander polled the other members about which superintendent candidates they liked and the newspaper got all jumpy about violations of the Sunshine Law. Understand, this was an individual ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls Ride Willie's Four-Hitter To 2-0 Win Vs. East Hamilton

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Given East Hamilton and Ooltewah had played two close ballgames during the regular season, no one was surprised that Sunday’s District 5-3A tournament contest was tight as well. The Owls (25-6), ranked No 2 in the latest coachT.com poll (strength of schedule), rode Daniel Willie’s four-hit pitching, stout defense and scored on a throwing error and Andrew ... (click for more)

Lady Owls, Lady Trojans In 5-3A Softball Winner's Bracket Final

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – A familiar matchup is on tap Monday night in the District 5-3A softball tournament at Larry Haney Field at Walker Valley High School. Top-seeded Ooltewah and No. 2 Soddy-Daisy cruised to victories Sunday and will play Monday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket final. The Lady Owls (28-5) defeated McMinn County 8-0 on Kayla Boseman’s dominating one-hitter ... (click for more)


