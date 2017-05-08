Firefighters Pull Man From Burning Home

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Given East Hamilton and Ooltewah had played two close ballgames during the regular season, no one was surprised that Sunday’s District 5-3A tournament contest was tight as well. The Owls (25-6), ranked No 2 in the latest coachT.com poll (strength of schedule), rode Daniel Willie’s four-hit pitching, stout defense and scored on a throwing error and Andrew ... (click for more)
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – A familiar matchup is on tap Monday night in the District 5-3A softball tournament at Larry Haney Field at Walker Valley High School. Top-seeded Ooltewah and No. 2 Soddy-Daisy cruised to victories Sunday and will play Monday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket final. The Lady Owls (28-5) defeated McMinn County 8-0 on Kayla Boseman’s dominating one-hitter ... (click for more)