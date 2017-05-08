 Monday, May 8, 2017 78.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Two Marines Killed In Chattanooga Shooting Receive Highest Non-Combat Award

Monday, May 8, 2017

  • Col. Joseph Russo, command officer of 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, along with Col. Jeffrey Smitherman, commanding officer for 6th Marine Recruiting District, greet the family members of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Maj. Gen. Burke W. Whitman, commanding general of 4th Marine Division, talks to the families of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Maj. Gen. Burke W. Whitman, commanding general of 4th Marine Division, talks to Lorri Wyatt, wife of Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, and other family members

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Maj. Chris Cotton, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Montgomery, give the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Lorri Wyatt, wife of Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Maj. Chris Cotton, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Montgomery, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to the family of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Attendees stand for the posting of the colors during a ceremony posthumously awarding the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt at Ross’s Landing

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Attendees bow their heads during the invocation at a ceremony posthumously awarding the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

  • Ceremony was at Ross's Landing

    - photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt were posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest non-combat award, at Ross’s Landing Park on Sunday.

Sgts. Sullivan and Wyatt were awarded the medal for their actions during the July 16, 2015 shooting that occurred at the Naval Reserve Center Chattanooga and also killed Sgt.

Carson Holmquist, Lance Cpl. Skip Wells and Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith. 

“We talk about these men so that we do not forget their sacrifice,” said Major Chris Cotton, former Inspector-Instructor for Battery M, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, the unit that Sullivan and Wyatt were assigned to.

According to eye witness statements and 911 transcripts during the event, Sgts. Sullivan and Wyatt took charge in the evacuation of unit personnel and contacting authorities. They also returned to the scene of the incident when personnel were unaccounted for, risking their lives in the process.

“This is a day to celebrate the heroic, exemplary, and selfless service of two great Marines, who were by all counts great human beings, devoted Marines, and wanting nothing more than to take care of their Marines,” said Major General Burke W. Whitman, commanding general of 4th MARDIV, who attended the ceremony along with Sgt. Major Michael A. Miller, sergeant major of 4th MARDIV.

During the ceremony, Major Cotton presented the medal to Jerry and Betty Sullivan, parents of GySgt Sullivan; and to Lorri Wyatt, wife of SSgt Wyatt.

“It’s a great honor and we’re humbled by it, it’s something you don’t want to receive but it’s good to have him recognized for the actions he took that day,” said Jerry Sullivan.

The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is awarded to members of the Navy and Marine Corps who perform an act of heroism at great personal and life-threatening risk to the awardee.

The Reserve Center, the Chattanooga community, and across the nation people have all been sending their support and condolences, said Jerry Sullivan.

“We take care of our Marines and families,” said Major Cotton, “No man gets left behind.”

The ceremony was also attended by members of the local government, including Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

“This is truly a touching moment,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “As a member of congress, it makes me remember the men and women who serve us in the United States Marines and all our branches, are truly our very best and willing to put on the uniform and make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. These fallen Marines did that and they are being justly honored today.”

Fleischmann also took part in ensuring all the service members who died in the 2015 shooting received Purple Hearts and a permanent memorial at Ross’s Landing Park. 

“I hope this does bring a little closure to the families,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “But I also hope it forever honors and serves and memories of these fallen heroes, and they are heroes to America.”


May 8, 2017

Chattanooga Attorney Facing Domestic Assault Charge

May 8, 2017

Shooting Victim Who Refused To Testify Against Rival Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

May 8, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For May 1-7


A Chattanooga attorney is facing a domestic assault charge. Clancy Covert, 45, was arrested on Sunday night. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Covert residence on N. Valley Drive. His ... (click for more)

Marcell "Baby Watts" Christopher, who recently refused to testify against a rival gang member who shot him, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge on Monday. Prosecutor Chris Poole said ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 1-7: LEMING        AMBER          NICOLE         ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Attorney Facing Domestic Assault Charge

A Chattanooga attorney is facing a domestic assault charge. Clancy Covert, 45, was arrested on Sunday night. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Covert residence on N. Valley Drive. His 17-year-old step-daughter said she was talking with her stepdad when "they got into verbal disorder and she called him an ass." She said attorney Covert then slapped her in the nose/mouth ... (click for more)

Shooting Victim Who Refused To Testify Against Rival Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

Marcell "Baby Watts" Christopher, who recently refused to testify against a rival gang member who shot him, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge on Monday. Prosecutor Chris Poole said Christopher, who is now 20, faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Aug. 11 by Judge Travis McDonough. Christopher, when he was 18 in September of 2014, was shot on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Another HCDE Superintendent Saga

Here we go again.   The thrill, drama, and controversy of selecting another school superintendent.   It is so predictable of local government and their agencies to search for an out of town fixer. For some reason, government believes that our region does not have talented or savvy enough managers to correct the debacle called Hamilton County Department of Education. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pick A New Captain

Both pages of the Times Free Press editorial pages scorned the Hamilton County School Board  on Sunday  in what really amounts to “a big to-do over nothing.” Board chairman Steve Highlander polled the other members about which superintendent candidates they liked and the newspaper got all jumpy about violations of the Sunshine Law. Understand, this was an individual ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls Ride Willie's Four-Hitter To 2-0 Win Vs. East Hamilton

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Given East Hamilton and Ooltewah had played two close ballgames during the regular season, no one was surprised that Sunday’s District 5-3A tournament contest was tight as well. The Owls (25-6), ranked No 2 in the latest coachT.com poll (strength of schedule), rode Daniel Willie’s four-hit pitching, stout defense and scored on a throwing error and Andrew ... (click for more)

Lady Owls, Lady Trojans In 5-3A Softball Winner's Bracket Final

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – A familiar matchup is on tap Monday night in the District 5-3A softball tournament at Larry Haney Field at Walker Valley High School. Top-seeded Ooltewah and No. 2 Soddy-Daisy cruised to victories Sunday and will play Monday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket final. The Lady Owls (28-5) defeated McMinn County 8-0 on Kayla Boseman’s dominating one-hitter ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors