Deputies Respond To Report Of Accidental Shooting On Thrasher Pike

A Chattanooga attorney is facing a domestic assault charge. Clancy Covert, 45, was arrested on Sunday night. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Covert residence on N. Valley Drive. His 17-year-old step-daughter said she was talking with her stepdad when "they got into verbal disorder and she called him an ass." She said attorney Covert then slapped her in the nose/mouth
Marcell "Baby Watts" Christopher, who recently refused to testify against a rival gang member who shot him, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge on Monday. Prosecutor Chris Poole said Christopher, who is now 20, faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Aug. 11 by Judge Travis McDonough. Christopher, when he was 18 in September of 2014, was shot on