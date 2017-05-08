 Monday, May 8, 2017 78.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Convicted Of Shooting Enemy In 2013 Charged With Shooting Him Again

Monday, May 8, 2017
Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr.
Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr.

Jeremiah Hicks said he got shot by Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr. in January 2013 and it happened again this January.

Chattanooga Police arrested Lindsey and charged him with the latest shooting that happened Jan. 13 at the "K" Market at 909 Dodson Ave.

The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

Video from the store showed Lindsey shooting with a black semi-automatic handgun. He fired several shots in the parking lot.

The victim was hit in the right arm and the right back.

Police said the victim and defendant "have a history together."

Lindsey, 23, of 1416 E. 5th St., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is also charged with theft over $1,000.

Police said on March 15 a man reported his blue 2006 Dodge truck stolen from a resident on N. Germantown Road. He said he was at an apartment when an unknown black male asked to use his truck.

He said he told the man no and went into the bathroom. He said he then found that his keys and the truck were missing.

The ATF on Thursday performed a warrant arrest on Lindsey at the E. 5th Street arrest after being told that Lindsey was there and a blue 2006 Dodge truck was parked out back.

Police said Lindsey admitted he had been driving the truck, which was the one stolen from the N. Germantown Road address.


