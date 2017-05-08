Chattanooga Attorney Facing Domestic Assault Charge

Monday, May 8, 2017

A Chattanooga attorney is facing a domestic assault charge.

Clancy Covert, 45, was arrested on Sunday night.

Police responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Covert residence on N. Valley Drive. His 17-year-old step-daughter said she was talking with her stepdad when "they got into verbal disorder and she called him an ass."

She said attorney Covert then slapped her in the nose/mouth and she then started cursing him. She said he then put his hands around her neck and pushed her up against a wall until her mother intervened.

The girl and her mother then left the house.

Police said the girl called her father, Gary Hardin, and told him what happened. He drover to Chattanooga and met with his daughter and Ms. Covert. He then filed a report with Child Protective Services and called police.

He said he was taking his daughter back to Murfreesboro that night.

Police said the daughter did not have any marks on her.

Police said the mother, Melanie Covert, "saw everything" and gave the same account as her daughter.

Ms. Covert said attorney Covert "has never acted like this before and she was not sure what happened today."

Police said attorney Covert told the same story as the step-daughter except he said he put his hands on her shoulders and pushed her against the wall after she was cursing and coming towards him.

The officer said he was told not to charge child abuse, but to arrest attorney Covert for simple domestic assault.