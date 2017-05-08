Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 28-May 4

Monday, May 8, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 28-May 4: 04-28-17 Tavian Makhi Henson, 19, of 150 Misty Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicles, simple battery and theft by taking. 04-29-17

James Thomas Williams, 46, of 3434 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and stop sign violation.

Bobby Ralph Presley, 60, of 49 Agappa Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving through gore, driving while license revoked and following too closely.

Kameron Nicholas Peters, 17, of St. Wells Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of excessive volume from radio, defective/missing tail light and unlicensed driver.

04-30-17

Jesse Markale Bond, 28, of 1158 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested for possession of marijuana.

Rudy Matis, 45, of 902 Forrest Park, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while unlicensed.

Jayce Lee Jenkins, 18, of 219 Lyte Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of laying drags and reckless driving.

05-02-17



Casey Ann Morgan, 24, of 1258 Towne Hills Drive, Hixson arrested for theft by bringing stolen property into state.

Kayla Brittany Hitchcock, 24, of 6131 Pythian Drive, Harrison, TN arrested for theft by bringing stolen property into state.

Alison Nicole Gibson, 26, of 4024 S. Terrace, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alexandria Nicole Mooney, 25, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian must walk on shoulder.

5-03-17

Shameka Denise Moore, 37, of 2702 12th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….10

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1

Driving while license suspended or revoked………1

Required position and methods of turning at intersections…………2

Failure to exercise due care………..2

Proof of insurance required……….1

Driving on divided highways……….1

Vehicle turning left…………1

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..1

Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus……….3

Suspended registration……….1

Missing/defective tail lights……….2

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………1

License to be carried and exhibited on demand………3

Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……2

Reckless driving……….2

Following too closely……….5

License required……….5

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2

Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………2

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….5

Seat belt violations………..3

Loud music……….2

Vehicles approaching or entering intersections……….1

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1

Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1

Registration and license requirements……….1

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..5