Humboldt Woman Arrested In Ongoing TBI Human Trafficking Case

Monday, May 8, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a Humboldt woman accused of forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.

After receiving information from the Humboldt Police Department, the TBI began investigating Veronica Shuney Boykin, 37, on March 22. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, on Feb. 19, Ms. Boykin offered a 15-year-old female to have sex with a still unidentified man in exchange for narcotics provided to Ms. Boykin.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Ms. Boykin, charged her with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, and booked her into the Madison County Jail on $75,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.