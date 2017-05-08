John William Self Found Dead On Oakland Lane In Bradley County; Person Of Interest Russell Lee Thirkildsen Taken Into Custody

Monday, May 8, 2017

The body of 54-year-old John William Self was found at his home on Oakland Lane in Bradley County on Monday, and a person of interest was later taken into custody.

Russell Lee Thirkildsen, 26, was located after a manhunt.

The sheriff's office said Thikildsen was seen running out of the house when deputies arrived.

Bradley County Sheriff Department officials said, "Earlier this afternoon, the 911 Communications Center received a phone call regarding a possible stabbing at a residence on Oakland Lane S.E. Upon arrival, our patrol units discovered a deceased male who investigators learned to be John William Self, age 54.

"During the investigation information was received that a male had left the scene shortly after the incident which led to the victim’s death, and a search of the area was coordinated to locate a person of interest, Russell Lee Therkildsen, who was later located in the area.

"Detectives are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances which led to the death of the victim, and our investigation is still in the early stages."