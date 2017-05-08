 Monday, May 8, 2017 71.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

John William Self Found Dead On Oakland Lane In Bradley County; Person Of Interest Russell Lee Thirkildsen Taken Into Custody

Monday, May 8, 2017
Russell Lee Thirkildsen
Russell Lee Thirkildsen

The body of 54-year-old John William Self was found at his home on Oakland Lane in Bradley County on Monday, and a person of interest was later taken into custody.

Russell Lee Thirkildsen, 26, was located after a manhunt.

The sheriff's office said Thikildsen was seen running out of the house when deputies arrived.

Bradley County Sheriff Department officials said, "Earlier this afternoon, the 911 Communications Center received a phone call regarding a possible stabbing at a residence on Oakland Lane S.E. Upon arrival, our patrol units discovered a deceased male who investigators learned to be John William Self, age 54.

"During the investigation information was received that a male had left the scene shortly after the incident which led to the victim’s death, and a search of the area was coordinated to locate a person of interest, Russell Lee Therkildsen, who was later located in the area.

 

"Detectives are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances which led to the death of the victim, and our investigation is still in the early stages."

 

 

John William Self
John William Self

May 8, 2017

Humboldt Woman Arrested In Ongoing TBI Human Trafficking Case

May 8, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 28-May 4

May 8, 2017

Chattanooga Attorney Facing Domestic Assault Charge


Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a Humboldt woman accused of forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 28-May 4: 04-28-17 Tavian Makhi Henson, 19, of 150 Misty Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicles, ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga attorney is facing a domestic assault charge. Clancy Covert, 45, was arrested on Sunday night. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Covert residence on N. Valley Drive. His ... (click for more)


