Signal Mountain Getting RFPs For Future Of Its Water System; Residents Of Windtree Subdivision Get Sticker Shock

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - by Gail Perry
- photo by Gail Perry

The future of the water department was under discussion at the meeting of the Signal Mountain City Council Monday night. Options have been talked about previously but it makes sense to consider it again now, said Vice Mayor Dick Gee, because the manager of the department is approaching retirement and the town needs to be looking forward to capabilities for expansion, which would involve both equipment and personnel.

 

The council voted on a proposal to initiate a Request for Proposals to help determine how the town should proceed.

Three options will be on the RFPs. First will be a proposal to take over the operation of the system but with the town retaining ownership and management of the utility. A second alternative will be for acquisition of the utility with the town divesting itself from the business. A third choice would ask for proposals for merging the Signal Mountain water system with Walden Ridge Utilities.

 

City Manager Boyd Veal said that in the past, water rates have been kept down because no investments have been made in the system. Currently, the town is working on four projects with the cost being about $1 million. These improvements will bring the system up to speed and there will be a rate increase, he said. With other needs projected, Tennessee American Water and Walden Ridge Utilities have more resources than Signal Mountain, said Mayor Chris Howley. It is expected to take a couple of months to prepare the RFPs.

 

Rates for non-residents to use the Signal Mountain swimming pool will be increased this season. Daily and weekly passes for non-residents will go up 25 percent. Non-residents must have an additional card to use the facilities and they will also increase 25 percent in cost this year. Swimming instructions and pool parties will be the same price for those who live inside or outside the city limits. A new weekly pass will be available for $20 to accommodate guests of mountain residents.

 

Councilwoman Amy Speek gave an update on the school viability committee’s progress, which she said is significant. The committee is meeting three times a week and is currently working on the budget. Questions that have come from residents should be answered by the end of May. A trip is planned to take place in June or July to talk in person with three comparable towns that have established their own school systems. It is anticipated that the finished report will be ready in August.

 

Signal Mountain has applied for the 2018 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant for fire personnel. The council voted unanimously in agreement to submit a letter of support for this grant application. If received, it would help with the costs associated with the town’s new fire hall for the first three years after it is built.

 

Councilman Dan Landrum asked for the town’s policy on short term rentals such as airbnb. It changes the quality of a neighborhood, he said. Mr. Veal said it is expected to be taken out of the hands of towns to become a decision made by the state. Mayor Howley said that he has not heard any grumbling about the practice yet on Signal Mountain.

 

Requests for help from the city came from two residents of the Windtree subdivision. In mid April, homeowners received a letter from the Nancy Mills Charitable Trust, the original owners of the property, saying vacant land has been sold to a developer and that the trust was no longer responsible for paying for street lighting or for mowing common areas. The letter informed residents they are now each responsible for paying $7,000 yearly for those maintenance costs.

 

City Manager Veal responded that Town Attorney Phil Noblett will look at the letter to determine the responsibility of the town. These are residents of the town, said Vice Mayor Gee, so how can a third party impose costs on them?

 

The town pays for some street lights, but this subdivision may have more than is customary, said Mr. Veal. Also, the town is responsible for mowing right-of-ways, not common areas of a subdivision, he said. There currently is no active homeowners association, so unless one is established and takes charge, the lights may be turned off. “We want to see what our responsibilities are and to make sure that what we’re doing is within the norm,” said Mr. Veal, because it could be setting a precedent.

 

A large fence has been put up by a new homeowner in Windtree, which does not meet the 10 feet from the street requirement that is in the subdivision’s covenants. Other residents of the neighborhood want the fence moved away from the street. Mr. Veal said the town cannot enforce a subdivision’s covenants, and is limited as long as the town’s regulations and ordinances are met. Because the homeowner’s association is not active, there is no entity to enforce it. Their recourse may be legal, he said.

 

One resident asked the council to regulate parking and travel camping trailers that are left along narrow streets. Another asked for improvements to the softball field. The mayor said both issues will be on the next council meeting agenda.

 

The council passed a resolution that will expand the function of the Centennial Celebration Committee and give it more responsibility for planning activities related to “Founder’s Week.” It will coordinate with other local groups and organizations to maintain a master calendar of events for the celebration throughout the year.

 

The Signal Mountain High School mock trial team was honored by the council for its excellent performance this year. “Team Black” won the district competition and “Team Red” placed sixth in the district competitions. In various rounds, members of the team won “best witness” and “best attorney” awards.

 


