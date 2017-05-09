House Passes Resolution: Our Liberties Come From God

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

HJR037, a resolution to amend the Tennessee Constitution to include the statement “We recognize that our Liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God,” passed the House Monday in a 69-17 vote.

“This is an important step in reaffirming a founding principle of our nation and expressly stating this principle in the Tennessee Constitution”, said Rep. Micah Van Huss (R –Gray). “I am honored to be able to carry this legislation that will give the citizens of this state the opportunity to amend their State Constitution in this way.

"Last month, we passed a bill giving words their natural meaning. We've never lived in a time such as we do now. It is important that we give the citizens of Tennessee the opportunity to re-affirm that their liberties do not come from Donald Trump, Barack Obama, or the King of England. They come from God."

Next year, House Joint Resolution 037 will go to the Senate for a vote. If it passes, the resolution must then be passed by the 111th General Assembly (2019-2020). From there, it would go before the citizens of Tennessee for a vote in the 2022 general election.