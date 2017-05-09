 Tuesday, May 9, 2017 90.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

House Passes Resolution: Our Liberties Come From God

HJR037, a resolution to amend the Tennessee Constitution to include the statement “We recognize that our Liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God,” passed the House Monday in a 69-17 vote.

“This is an important step in reaffirming a founding principle of our nation and expressly stating this principle in the Tennessee Constitution”, said Rep. Micah Van Huss (R –Gray). “I am honored to be able to carry this legislation that will give the citizens of this state the opportunity to amend their State Constitution in this way.

"Last month, we passed a bill giving words their natural meaning. We've never lived in a time such as we do now. It is important that we give the citizens of Tennessee the opportunity to re-affirm that their liberties do not come from Donald Trump, Barack Obama, or the King of England. They come from God."

Next year, House Joint Resolution 037 will go to the Senate for a vote. If it passes, the resolution must then be passed by the 111th General Assembly (2019-2020). From there, it would go before the citizens of Tennessee for a vote in the 2022 general election.


Catoosa County Inmate Sought After Walking Off Work Detail On Monday

Antwone Clevon Boykin Arrested For Robbery And Assault In May 3 Incident At Tennessee Title Loans


Catoosa County Inmate Sought After Walking Off Work Detail On Monday

Opinion

Pick A Police Chief From Within The Ranks

Roy Exum: About That HCDE Budget

Sports

Silverdale Sends Grace To Losers Bracket In 5-A Baseball

Owls Blank 'Canes 2-0 Again To Reach 5-3A Baseball Title Game

