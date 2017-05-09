 Tuesday, May 9, 2017 90.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Coppinger Says Officials Have To Change The Negative Perception Of The County Schools; Boyd Says Classroom Teachers Should Get Raises, But None For Administrators

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger, at the close of an opening county budget session, said Tuesday, "We have to change the negative perception the public has of the Hamilton County Schools."

He said that unfavorable view of the county schools "has been around for at least two decades."

County Mayor Coppinger outlined the budget request for the schools in a meeting held at the Paul McDaniel Building.

Commissioner Tim Boyd, who is chairman of the finance committee, said, "I'm absolutely in favor of raises for classroom teachers, but I'm not for giving a frigging dime to administrators" who he said are responsible for the negative image.

Commissioner Boyd said the county schools "are in the bottom half of the bottom half" of state schools on test scores.

He said he noted that the current administration has a focus on implementing new "effective" programs. He said, "What I want to know is are they eliminating all the programs from the past that have been ineffective."

Commissioner Boyd said the school budget presentation has classroom teachers linked with others, including librarians, guidance counselors and school lunch employees under the heading of Teachers. He said, "What I want is a list of employees who are in a classroom with a white board and how much it would cost to give them raises.

He said, because of shortcomings of county school leaders, "We have lost a generation of our students."

Commissioner Greg Martin said someone needs to find out if other school systems are losing as many teachers each year as the 300 the county schools have drop off and have to be replaced.

He said one reason may be generous benefits that are available after age 55 to age 65. He said during that time many teachers leave the county schools and go to work at a Georgia school while "double dipping."

County Mayor Coppinger said it is often noted that Hamilton County is 35th in teacher pay. He said it should be pointed out that it is 35th out of 142 school systems in the state.

County school officials acknowledged that teacher benefits are "very comparable" to other systems. But they said teacher pay still needs to be raised.

Teachers will be getting a three percent increase under the proposed base budget. Under a request for an additional $24.5 million, they would get another two percent hike.

The county mayor said funding the $24.5 million would cost a 26-cent property tax increase.

He said every penny increase brings in about $930,000.

County Mayor Coppinger, on the perception issue, said the public schools may get compared "to the many fine private schools we have here."

He said there are many success stories in the county schools "that never get told."


May 9, 2017

House Passes Resolution: Our Liberties Come From God

May 9, 2017

Catoosa County Inmate Sought After Walking Off Work Detail On Monday

May 9, 2017

Antwone Clevon Boykin Arrested For Robbery And Assault In May 3 Incident At Tennessee Title Loans


HJR037, a resolution to amend the Tennessee Constitution to include the statement “We recognize that our Liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God,” passed the House Monday ... (click for more)

Catoosa County inmate Bryan Gary Duke was on a work detail at the Catoosa County Commissioner’s Office on Monday. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Duke walked away from the detail out of a side entrance. ... (click for more)

East Ridge Police have made an arrest in a case in which a man tackled and robbed a woman who was leaving a title loan office. Last Wednesday at 7:09 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery ... (click for more)


Breaking News

House Passes Resolution: Our Liberties Come From God

HJR037, a resolution to amend the Tennessee Constitution to include the statement “We recognize that our Liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God,” passed the House Monday in a 69-17 vote. “This is an important step in reaffirming a founding principle of our nation and expressly stating this principle in the Tennessee Constitution”, said Rep. Micah Van Huss ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Inmate Sought After Walking Off Work Detail On Monday

Catoosa County inmate Bryan Gary Duke was on a work detail at the Catoosa County Commissioner’s Office on Monday. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Duke walked away from the detail out of a side entrance. It is believed that Duke was picked up in a vehicle by an unknown individual. Employees in the Commissioner’s Office found Duke’s orange inmate uniform near an exit door. Bryan ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pick A Police Chief From Within The Ranks

It has come to my attention that our present Chief of Police, Fred Fletcher, is resigning at the end of his contract on  July 6 . It is very disappointing to the citizens of Chattanooga to know that we have approximately 400 good and capable men and women  in our Chattanooga Police Department who have 20-25 years of service and work day and night, studied, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About That HCDE Budget

It could be said that a letter I just received from a Hamilton County public school teacher should not be revealed on the very day the County Commission will delve into the School Board’s budget request. Critics will say it is not fair. Yet I believe this is an ideal day because our elected officials should cast a sharp eye and determined intent when the FY2018 “ask” is in excess ... (click for more)

Sports

Silverdale Sends Grace To Losers Bracket In 5-A Baseball

It’s been more than a week since the Silverdale baseball actually played a game, so first-year head coach Gray Ange really didn’t know what to expect when his team took the field to face fourth-seeded Grace on Monday afternoon at Silverdale. Ange must have been pleased as his team did what it took to advance in the District 5-A tournament as they put themselves in the winner’s ... (click for more)

Owls Blank 'Canes 2-0 Again To Reach 5-3A Baseball Title Game

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Ooltewah’s pitching remained stingy Monday night. The top-seeded Owls shut out East Hamilton 2-0 for the second consecutive game and rolled into the District 5-3A baseball tournament championship game behind four-hit pitching of Trevor Wiggs at Walker Valley High School. The Owls will face Walker Valley (22-11) in the title game Tuesday at 7 p.m. after ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors