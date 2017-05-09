Corker Supports Nomination Of John J. Sullivan As Deputy Secretary Of State

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

At the conclusion of a hearing to consider the nomination of John J. Sullivan to serve as deputy secretary of state, Senator Bob Corker expressed his intention to “strongly support” Mr. Sullivan’s confirmation.

“Short of something unusual happening, I have to tell you [that] I look forward to very strongly supporting your nomination,” said Senator Corker. “I think you’ve acquitted yourself exceptionally well today. It is evident that in your private meetings with members on both sides of the aisle you’ve done the same there. And I really do believe that the experiences that you’ve had in other departments and the professionalism that you have [shown] as an individual have equipped you to be an exceptional deputy secretary. We thank you for your willingness to serve [and] for your family’s willingness to allow you to do something that we know is going to be a seven-day-a-week job, at least in the beginning, and probably all the way through.”